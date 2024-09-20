Seun Kuti, a Nigerian social media activist and last son of music legend Fela has stirred a debate on social media with one of his recent posts

Seun made a post directed at women, where he noted that having sex with someone was not a favour unless the lady was a prostitute

The outspoken celeb's comment has triggered many internet users and sparked controversy across social media

Nigerians are furious about Seun Kuti's recent post regarding women and their sexual activities with men.

The Nigerian afrobeat star took to his verified social media page, where he shared a post and gave his views about women and sex.

Seun Kuti's post about women triggers many. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

According to him, sex is not a favour like many make it seem, except the 'woman' giving it is a prostitute. He added that the activity was a mutual act that even cavemen and cavewomen used to practice.

In Seun Kuti's words:

"No one gives anyone. Sex except a prostitute. Sex is a mutual act. Its not a favor, and u didn't do anything u just had sex a natural act that cave women and cave men did. Nigerian women sex isn't a favor except u are a prostitute and that also isn't a bad thing."

See the post here:

Recall that the musician recently made headlines after he noted that cheating was not a deal breaker for him and his wife.

Seun Kuti's comment trigger reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@achievablekenneth:

"See table wey we dey manage now Uncle Seun don scatter the table 😂😂."

@hannahanthony30:

"Seun Seun 😂😂😂😂 you don start this morning 😹."

@nwanyi_nma8:

"Seun wan scatter this table 😂😂Omo I know dey ooh 😂😂girls will not like this 😂😂."

@ozono_peter:

"No lies."

@fabricbutiq:

"E too early ooo😂😂😂."

Seun Kuti compares footballers and doctors

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Seun Kuti, in a trending video, reacted to Man City star Rodri's warning about potential strike action.

The musician who expressed displeasure at Rodri's comment queried why footballers earn millions more than essential professionals.

Seun Kuti stated that people could live without football or other sports, which stirred reactions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng