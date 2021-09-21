Suzette Quintanilla’s bio: what is Selena’s sister up to now?

Suzette Quintanilla is a well-known American singer and actress from Texas. She performed the drums, percussion, and backing vocals with her late sister Selena, renowned as the Queen of Tejano, in their family band Selena y Los Dinos.

Suzette attends the ceremony honouring Selena with a posthumous star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Suzette is recognized for being Selena Quintanilla's sister. Unfortunately, Suzette's musical career was cut short after her sister was murdered. Have a look at her bio to find out more about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Suzette Michelle Quintanilla

Suzette Michelle Quintanilla Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: June 29, 1967

June 29, 1967 Age: 54 years(as of 2021)

54 years(as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Birthplace: Laketown Jackson, Texas, USA

Laketown Jackson, Texas, USA Current residence: Texas, USA

Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Latinx

Latinx Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Father: Abraham Quintanilla

Abraham Quintanilla Mother: Marcella Samora

Marcella Samora Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Bill Arriaga

Bill Arriaga Children: 1

1 Profession: Actress and drummer

Actress and drummer Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @suzettesyld

Suzette Quintanilla's biography

The American actress was born in 1967 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Her father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr, is a Mexican born record producer and songwriter who contributed to his children's musical career. Her mother, Marcella Ofelia Samora, is a homemaker.

Who are Selena Quintanilla's siblings?

She has two siblings, A.B Quintanilla III is her brother, and Suzette Quintanilla, her sister. Selena's siblings are both accomplished musicians and songwriters.

Suzette attends the Madame Tussauds New York unveiling of singer Selena Quintanilla's figure in Times Square at Madame Tussauds in New York City. Photo: Joshua Blanchard

Source: Getty Images

How old is Suzette Quintanilla?

Suzette Quintanilla's age is 54 years as of 2021. She celebrates her birthday on June 29, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career summary

Suzette's passion for music began at a young age when she joined her father's band Selena y Los Dinos, alongside her siblings. Suzette played the drums, while her older brother played the bass guitar, and her younger sister did vocals.

After graduating from high school, her father trained her more and devoted herself entirely to her musical career. Because of their success, the band was signed to Freddie Records and released their first full-length album, Mis Primeras Grabaciones, in 1984.

Later, they made another album, Munequito De Trapo (Rag Doll), promoted and featured in Tejano Music Awards.

Other albums done by the band are, And the winner is (1987), Preciosa (1988), and Dulce Amor (1988). Suzette continued to play in the band till her sister died tragically young. After that, she chose to leave her singing profession and pursue something new.

Who is Suzette Quintanilla's husband?

Suzette's husband is Bill Arriaga, a successful businessman. Is Suzette still with Bill? Yes, they are still together. The couple has been together since 1993.

What is known about Suzette Quintanilla's wedding?

Suzette's wedding is broadcasted in the Netflix series Selena: The Series, where she is the executive producer. The series is an autobiography showcasing Selena's life, family members and Suzette's wedding to Bill Arriaga.

Who is Suzette Quintanilla's son?

Suzette and Bill have a son named Jovan Arriaga, born in 1998. During his birthday on March 23, she shared a photo of them with the message,

"Momma loves you. My 23!"

Suzette Quintanilla's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Suzette's net worth is $3 million.

Where is Selena Quintanilla's family now?

Suzette, Marcela, and Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. during the Media Welcome for the MAC Selena World Premier in Corpus Christi, Texas. Photo: Jordan Murph

Source: Getty Images

Selena's family is alive and well. Her parents established The Selena Foundation after her death in 1995, which gives food and supplies to lower-income families in South Texas.

Her sister currently runs the Selena Museum in Texas, while her big brother, A.B. Quintanilla, still makes music and is a talented producer and songwriter.

Pérez, her husband, has constantly put efforts to continue honouring his late wife and bandmate. In 2012 he wrote a book titled To Selena, with Love.

What does Suzette Quintanilla do now?

Currently, she is the CEO and president of Q-Productions Inc, supervising the Quintanilla family record company.

Aside from being a producer, she also manages Selena Museum, a memorial that exhibits Selena memories and designs at Corpus Christi in Texas and coordinates Selena MAC Cosmetics collection.

Suzette routinely attends various events in tribute to her late sister. For example, together with the rest of the family, they attended a ceremony in 2017 where her late sister was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Does Suzette Quintanilla have an Instagram?

Suzette is very active on social media sites with a considerable following, especially on Instagram, where she has 762k followers.

Suzette Quintanilla is very much committed to protecting and honouring her sister's legacy. She has been married for almost 28 years now.

READ ALSO: Antonia Gentry’s bio: age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Antonia Gentry. She is an American actress who was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia.

Antonia began acting in 2014 and has since appeared in several films and TV series. She is currently dating Ezra Pounds who is a musician, producer and teacher.

Source: Legit Newspaper