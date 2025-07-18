A Nigerian woman has shared how she got married to her husband even though he was very poor

The woman said there were eight other men asking for her hand in marriage, but she chose her husband

In a trending video that has warmed many hearts shared their love story as they clock 58 years in marriage

An old couple shared their love story in a trending video that has received many reactions online.

In the short video, the couple shared how they started their marriage journey and ended up staying together for 58 years.

The woman said other men came to marry her but she chose her husband. Photo credit: YouTube/@StoryTellerMediaGlobal.

The video was posted on TikTok by @storytellermediaglobal, and the couple shared their incredibly inspiring story.

The woman said that when her husband was coming to marry her, there were eight other men who were also interested.

She said her husband was the poorest among the men who were asking for her hand in marriage.

Her words:

"When he asked me to marry him, there were eight other men struggling to get me. You know that time, it was difficult to get girls going to school, not many of us. So there were eight men and those people were nearer my home and they were rich. They had money but he was the youngest and the poorest."

Reactions as old couple share their love story

@CHEF POPO said:

"Till now my uncle still dey vex for my mom coz there's one rich man who wants to marry her she no gree oooo she go date person wey no get now we dey hear am for body. And now the man dey UK. I fhor dey UK dey enjoy life like this."

@lovelylizz01 said:

"All mothers use to have one rich man that wanted to marry them but they rejected them for our dads."

@Promzy said:

"The moment I heard "this is the girl for me" I knew it's a fact. Cos if after 50+ years he still sees her as a girl.... it's absolutely adorable."

@goddess of beauty said:

"Young and poorest let it not be a motivation for you sister men of then appreciate good women now men of today only stay with you just because he's not rich once he makes it big he will leave you."

@Rakeeyarhtouh said:

"All our mothers always reject rich men to marry our fathers!! All our fathers carry first position in their classes."

@dr wini said:

"He wasn’t poor per say (maybe comfortable in his own terms) but he wasn’t as rich as the other men so please you people should calm down okay???!"

