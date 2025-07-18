Buhari and 8 Other Nigerian Leaders who Died in UK Hospitals

Nine prominent Nigerian leaders have died in UK hospitals, reigniting debate over the nation’s reliance on foreign medical care

Their deaths, spanning political, traditional, and business spheres, underscore persistent gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure

The trend has sparked public concern and calls for urgent reform in domestic medical services

Nine influential Nigerian figures have died in hospitals across the United Kingdom, prompting renewed scrutiny of Nigeria’s healthcare system and its capacity to provide adequate medical care for its elite and general population alike.

The deaths, spanning decades but culminating most recently in July 2025, have reignited public discourse on the country’s reliance on foreign medical treatment, particularly among its political and traditional leadership.

Muhammadu Buhari dies in London hospital at 82

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari died on 13 July 2025 in a London hospital following a prolonged illness.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s elected president from 2015 to 2023 and previously as a military ruler between 1983 and 1985, had long been criticised for seeking medical care abroad during his tenure.

Oluyemi Adeniji, diplomat and peace envoy, passes away

Oluyemi Adeniji, aged 83, died in a London hospital after a distinguished career in diplomacy.

He served as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs under President Olusegun Obasanjo and represented the country at the United Nations. Adeniji also led peacekeeping missions across Africa.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dies unexpectedly in London

Business magnate and senator for Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, died unexpectedly in London at the age of 53.

Known for his ventures in shipping, oil, and hospitality, Ubah’s sudden death shocked many in the business and political communities.

Clement Nyong Isong receives specialist care before death

Clement Nyong Isong, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and later Governor of Cross River State, passed away in 2000 at the age of 78.

He had been receiving specialist care in London for a short illness before his death.

Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu dies after long illness in UK

Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, died in a London hospital at the age of 93. Rabiu was widely respected for funding schools and hospitals in Kano State and was known for his charitable contributions.

Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Yoruba royalty, dies in London clinic

Oba Okunade Sijuwade, aged 85, passed away in a London clinic in 2015. As a senior traditional ruler among the Yoruba people, he was celebrated for his efforts to foster unity and peace across ethnic lines.

Ado Bayero treated in London before death

Ado Bayero, the former Emir of Kano, died at the age of 83 after receiving treatment in a London hospital. He later returned to Nigeria, where he passed away. His reign of over 50 years was marked by stability and extensive charity work.

Alex Ekwueme, Nigeria’s First Vice President, dies abroad

Alex Ekwueme, who served as Nigeria’s first elected Vice President under President Shehu Shagari, died in London at the age of 85. He was instrumental in advocating for Nigeria’s 36-state structure and played a key role in the country’s democratic transition.

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu dies in Reading Hospital

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, leader of the breakaway state of Biafra during Nigeria’s civil war, died in 2011 at the age of 78.

He spent his final days at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, England.

Healthcare infrastructure under scrutiny

The deaths of these high-profile Nigerians in UK hospitals have intensified calls for reform in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Critics argue that the country’s continued dependence on foreign medical facilities reflects systemic failures and a lack of investment in domestic healthcare.

“This is not just about where they died,” said one observer. “It’s about why they couldn’t be treated at home.”

As Nigeria grapples with the implications of these losses, the conversation around healthcare reform remains urgent and unresolved.

