Who is Josh Hutcherson’s girlfriend? Meet Claudia Traisac

Josh Hutcherson's girlfriend, Claudia Traisac, is a Spanish actress and composer. She is widely known for appearing in films and TV shows such as Escobar: Paradise Lost, Apaches and A Perfect Story. What else would you like to know about her?

Claudia Traisac attends 'Escobar: Paradise Lost' Red Carpet during the 9th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Rome, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Josh Hutcherson's girlfriend is a famous actress who has won the attention of many people with her acting skills. She started her acting career in 2004 when she first appeared in the film The 7th Day as Isabel Nina. Claudia currently boasts over 30 acting credits as of writing.

Profile summary

Full name Claudia Hernández Blas Gender Female Date of birth 14 December 1992 Age 30 years old (as of November 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Leganés, Madrid, Spain Current residence Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Ros Blas Traisac Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Josh Hutcherson Profession Actress Instagram @clau.traisac

Claudia Traisac's biography

The actress was born in Leganés, Madrid, Spain. Her mother is called Ros Blas Traisac. Claudia is 30 years old as of November 2023. She was born on 14 December 1992. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Actress Claudia Traisac attends the "Escobar: Paradise Lost" premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Career

Josh Hutcherson's partner is an actress who made her acting debut in 2004 after appearing in the film The 7th Day. Her breakthrough came in 2014 when she played the role of Maria in the movie Escober: Paradise Lost.

She co-starred in the film with famous actors such as Benicio Del Toro, Josh Hutcherson, Brady Corbert, Ana Girardot and Carlos Bardem. Traisac has also been featured in Spanish musicals, including Hoy No Me Puedo Levantar and La Llamada.

Claudia Traisac's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, she has over 30 acting credits. Here are some of the films and TV series she has appeared in:

Year Movie/TV shows Roles Post-production Vestidas de azul Susana 2023 Los pacientes del doctor Garcia Rita Velazquez 2023 La última noche de Sandra M. Sadra Mozarowsky 2022 Ramona Embarazada 2 2022 Zasback Lara 2021 Luimelia Laia Cervara 2020 Lo de aquella noche Diana 2019 High Seas Casandra Lenormand 2006–2018 Cuéntame cómo pasó Julia 2017 Holy Camp! Nina 4 2016 La sonata del silencio Elena 2014 Aida Clara 2012 Rescatando a Sara Laura 2008–2009 18 Laura Valencia 2005 Ke no! Amaia 2004 El 7º día Isabel Nina

How did Josh Hutcherson and Claudia Traisac meet?

The pair first met in 2013 while filming the action-thriller film Escober: Paradise Lost, which they co-starred in. Josh confirmed dating Claudia in 2015 during an interview with E! News. He mentioned how a distance relationship is challenging, as Claudia is in Spain while he is in the United States.

Josh Hutcherson's relationship with Claudia is the longest compared to his past relationships. He previously dated Victoria Justice, Vanessa Hudgens, and Shannon Marie Wada.

Actress Claudia Traisac and Josh Hutcherson attend the 'Paradise Lost' Paris Premiere at Cinema Gaumont Marignan in Paris, France. Photo: Dominique Charriau

Source: Getty Images

Claudia Traisac's boyfriend is an American actor, film producer and director. His fame skyrocketed after starring as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games. He is also known for appearing in movies and TV shows such as Zathura: A Space Adventure, Five Nights at Freddy's and Paquita Salas.

Claudia Traisac's height and weight

The Spanish actress stands at a height of 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 112 pounds or 51 kilograms.

Fast facts about Claudia Traisac

Who is Claudia Traisac? She is a Spanish actress who gained prominence as Maria in the film Escobar: Paradise Lost. Where is Claudia Traisac from? She was born in Leganés, Madrid, Spain. When is Claudia Traisac's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 14 December. How old is Claudia Traisac? The actress is 30 years old as of November 2023. What is Claudia Traisac's nationality? She is a Spanish citizen. Who is Claudia Traisac's mother? Her mother is Rosa Blas Traisac. Who is Josh Hutcherson's wife? The American actor is yet to be married, but he is dating Claudia Traisac. What is Claudia Traisac's height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

Claudia Traisac is a Spanish actress widely recognised for appearing in movies and TV shows such as Escobar: Paradise Lost, Apaches and #Luimelia. She is also known for being Josh Hutcherson's girlfriend. The pair has been in a romantic relationship since 2013.

Legit.ng recently published Lizzie Vaynerchuk-Novello's biography. She is an American public speaker, realtor and former teacher. Lizzie is popularly known for being the sister of Gary Vee. Gary co-founded companies like Empathy Wines and Resy.

Lizzie Vaynerchuk started her career as a 1st-grade teacher in 2006 at Garwood Board Of Education. She currently works as a real estate agent for Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty. Lizzie is a mother of two children. Find out more about him in the article.

Source: Legit.ng