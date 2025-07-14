Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique appeared to have pushed Brazilian forward Joao Pedro after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday night, July 13

Chelsea defeated PSG 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States of America to win the first expanded tournament

Cole Palmer scored a brace and Joao Pedro added a third goal as Enzo Maresca’s team claimed their second trophy of the season

Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain with a commanding 3-0 victory in the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

English player Cole Palmer scored a brace in the first half before Joao Pedro added a third goal two minutes before the break, despite coming into the final as underdogs.

Palmer becomes the third Chelsea player to score multiple goals in a final this century, joining Didier Drogba (twice) and Eden Hazard.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique intervenes to end the confrontation between his players and Chelsea after the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final. Photo by: Ricardo Nogueira/Sports Press Photo.

Enrique shoves Pedro

There was mild drama after the match, which resulted in PSG coach Luis Enrique shoving Chelsea's forward Joao Pedro in the face and neck.

After their win, the Blues ran to the midfield to celebrate while PSG players were still on the pitch, which resulted in a face-off between Les Parisiens' goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Enrique tried to step between the players and pushed Pedro away. The shove sent Pedro to the ground, causing both teams to engage in a mini-drama before the fracas eventually died down, per Chosunbiz.

Luis Enrique - There was lot of pressure

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said he was under pressure after his team lost to Chelsea in the final.

According to Yahoo Sports, the former Barcelona manager accused the Blues coach Enzo Maresca of pushing his players first.

The 55-year-old said he tried separating the players from getting into a bigger fight before his situation with Joao Pedro. He said:

"There was a lot of tension and pressure after the final whistle. I witnessed a whole bunch of pushing that was going on by many people.

"I feel that we should all avoid doing so, and it should not happen again.

"I reiterate, my intention has always been to avoid any type of situation to get even worse. That was my goal.

"I saw Chelsea's coach Enzo Maresca push others, and we had to separate all the players and I do not know where that pressure came from.

"Everyone on the pitch was involved. I'm telling you, this is not what was best, and this was just the end result of the pressure from the match. And I do not have anything else to add."

Enzo Maresca, coach of Chelsea FC, engages with Luis Enrique, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match in New Jersey. Photo by: Luke Hales.

We are not losers - Enrique

Luis Enrique insists that Paris Saint-Germain are not losers at the FIFA Club World Cup.

According to ESPN, the Spanish coach said his side won a treble in 2025 and are runners-up at the tournament. He said:

"We are not losers, there are no losers. We are the runners-up. A loser is somebody who gives up. In this high level of sport there are no losers whatsoever."

Enrique shares what PSG need

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG manager Luis Enrique shared his thoughts about what his team must get right to ensure they get past Arsenal and play their first UCL final since 2020 under Thomas Tuchel.

Enrique said the key to the game will be how his side manages different parts of the match.

