Peller and his lover Jarvis recently visited a spa for a skincare treatment and massage, what was meant to be a relaxing moment quickly turned dramatic

Upon arrival, they were informed that a female therapist would attend to both of them, a revelation that didn’t sit well with Jarvis

She immediately flared up, clearly uncomfortable with the arrangement, and questioned why a woman would be allowed to massage her man

Popular TikTok personality Elizabeth Amaduo, better known as Jarvis, caused a scene in a video making the rounds online after visiting a spa with her lover, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller.

In the trending clip, the couple arrived at the spa for skincare treatment and massage, only to be informed that only female therapists were available.

Peller, who recently had a public spat with fellow content creator Carter Efe, asked if the therapist was an older woman.

When the attendant replied, “no,” Jarvis immediately interjected, questioning why there were no male therapists on duty.

Peller jokingly responded by yelling, “I’m not gay, so no man should scrub me,” a statement that visibly angered Jarvis.

She stormed out of the spa, accusing him of disgracing her, while Peller chased after her and offered repeated apologies.

Jarvis challenges spa policy

Outside the building, Jarvis expressed frustration over the spa’s staffing. She confronted the attendant, asking why only women were available to attend to both male and female clients.

The lady who got a lavish surprise birthday months ago insisted that professional standards should include male therapists to attend to women, just as female therapists are assigned to men.

The attendant later explained that both Jarvis and the streamer would receive their treatments in the same room. However, that did little to calm the situation.

Not their first public disagreement

This isn’t the first time Jarvis and Peller have had a public disagreement. Months ago, Jarvis confronted him after he was seen playfully interacting with a Colombian woman at a barbing salon, which also sparked a viral moment on social media.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Peller, Jarvis' video

Reactions have trailed the interaction of the lovers in the video. They shared their take about the relationship of Jarvis and Peller. Here are comments below:

@secondboy49 shared:

"This couples Ehn. Baba say am not a gay abeg.

@theo_funz commented:

"Which one be chukwudi."

@iamtifeoluwanimi reacted:

"To touching, Jarvis ooo."

@iam_morenikeji8781 stated:

"Dis two ehn dey fit each other ."

@shaeel reacted:

"Jarvis dey too jealous, Is it not the protocol at the spa. If she does not want, why go thwere at first."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

