Mayorkun's biography: mother, wife, net worth, and latest songs

Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, commonly known by his stage name, Mayorkun, is one of Nigeria's fastest-growing entertainers. He is a talented singer, songwriter, performer and media entertainer. His expertise is heard in his beautiful vocals and lyrics. Mayorkun's mother is also in the entertainment industry. She is an actress, entrepreneur and producer.

Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun. Photo: @iammayorkun

Source: UGC

Talented singer Davido first discovered the singer on Twitter after he released a cover of the song, The Money. Shortly after, he signed a record deal with the much-coveted Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label. In 2016, he released a song, Eleko, followed by his debut studio album, The Mayor of Lagos, in November 2018.

Profile summary

Real name Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel Nickname Mayorkun Gender Male Date of birth 23 March 1994 Age 29 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Osun State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Toyin Adewale Father Sunday Adewale Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Arifath Akifewa University University of Lagos Profession Singer, songwriter, performer, media entertainer Net worth $5 million Instagram @iammayorkun Facebook @Mayorkun

Mayorkun's biography

The singer was born on 23 March 1994 in Osun State, Nigeria, as Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel. The media entertainer is the first-born child among three kids.

Who is the biological mother of Mayorkun?

Mayorkun's mother is Toyin Adewale-Gabriel. She is a talented Nollywood actress, entrepreneur, producer, event planner and caterer.

Her works include Naked Testimonies, Breaking The Silence and Die Aromaforscherin. Mayorkun's father is Sunday Adewale, a movie producer and artist.

Educational background

The singer joined Living-Spring Montessori in Lagos, Nigeria, for his primary and secondary education and obtained his first school leaving certificate.

Later on, he proceeded to Hi-Grade College in Lagos, where he obtained his West African Senior School Certificate. The singer enrolled at the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting.

Career as a banker

Mayorkun began his career immediately after his graduation. With his accounting degree, he was hired by one of the banks in Nigeria, even though he was strongly inclined towards joining the music industry.

He worked in the banking industry for a while and eventually called it quits. In 2016, he handed over his resignation letter, claiming that the salary at the bank was despicable. He immediately left the banking industry to pursue his passion.

Career as singer

Mayorkun released his first single in 2013, together with his friends from GBO. However, as his parents demanded, he had to stop singing to complete his studies. He continued with his music career after quitting his career as a banker.

In an interview, Mayorkun's mother acknowledged her initial doubts about her son's choice of a music career. She expressed surprise that he had decided to pursue music professionally, as she had never expected him to do so.

Additionally, she revealed her concerns about his entry into the entertainment industry, citing her own long-standing experience in the field as a source of apprehension.

Mayorkun's rise to fame

Mayorkun uploaded a cover of Davido's song, The Money. On listening to the cover, Davido followed him on Instagram and Twitter and gave him a call immediately. Davido requested him to send some of the songs he had recorded, and upon listening to them, he signed him to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

The singer released his first single under Davido Music Worldwide, known as Eleko, in 2016. Within the first ten days of the release, Mayorkun's new song had garnered over a million views. Mayorkun's album, The Mayor of Lagos, was released on 16 November 2018. In 2020, he released an EP album titled Geng.

Mayorkun's latest songs

He has released several other hit singles over the years. The latest of Mayorkun's songs include:

Year Song 2021 Constantly 2021 Let Me Know 2021 Holy Father 2022 Certified Loner (Mixed) 2022 Nack Remix 2022 No Competition 2022 Holy Father (Refix) 2022 Maitama (Mixed) 2022 Bad Boy (Mixed) 2022 Happy 2022 Alarm (Mixed) 2022 Ten 2022 No Love (18 Plus) 2022 Oshey Boys (Mixed) 2023 Prends ça 2023 For Daddy (Mixed) 2023 Good Life 2023 One Side 2023 So Far Gone 2023 Sugarcane

Why did Mayorkun leave DMW?

In 2021, Mayorkun announced his exit from DMW at the release party of his second album, Back In Office, which was released through Sony Music West Africa division in Nigeria. He did not provide specific details regarding the reasons behind his exit from the record label.

Which record label is Mayorkun signed to now?

Currently, Mayorkun is under contract with Sony Music Entertainment (SME), commonly called Sony Music. This is an American multinational music company that falls under the ownership of Sony Entertainment and operates under the American umbrella division of the global conglomerate Sony.

Award and nominations

Apart from becoming a household name, the singer has acquired numerous awards. He has nine wins and one nomination to his name. They include:

Year Award Result 2019 Hip Hop World Revelation as The Headies Event Winner 2019 Best R&B/Pop Album for The Mayor of Lagos at The Headies Event Winner 2018 Next Rated award at The Headies event Winner 2018 Artist of the Year Award at the City People Entertainment Awards Winner 2017 Best Music Cover Award at the City People Entertainment Awards Winner 2017 Best New Act Award at the City People Entertainment Awards Winner 2016 Choice New Song of the Year at the Nigerian Teen Choice Awards Winner 2016 Best New Act at the Nigerian Teen Choice Awards Nominated 2016 Most Promising Act at the City People Entertainment Awards Winner 2016 Rookie of the Year Award as The Headies event Winner

What is Mayorkun's net worth?

The singer has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023. He is one of the country's fast-growing musicians, as seen in the number of songs he has released and the deals in his name. A majority of his income is derived from showbiz and brand influencing.

The sum of money he makes from his career in the entertainment industry is greatly reflected in the automobiles he drives and his house. He loves expensive houses and flashy vehicles. He bought his first home in 2018 at the cost of N200 million.

After joining the music industry, the singer has been driving some of the best cars. Some of the automobiles he owns are:

Porsche Panamera Turbo

Mercedes Benz CLA250 AMG

Range Rover

Toyota Prado SUV

Who is Mayorkun's wife?

The singer is married to the love of his life, Arifath Akifewa. The duo tied the knot in 2015. It is not clear whether the couple has been blessed with any children yet.

Quick facts about Mayorkun

He has performed in over 35 schools.

In 2018, he did a tour of the UK, performing in about six cities.

He performed alongside label boss Davido at the Wireless festival.

His genre of music is Afro beats.

Mayorkun's mother is as famous as her son, who has risen to prominence in the Nigerian music industry and worldwide. With the increasing success, he has equally received a good measure of fortunes. The singer is a source of inspiration to upcoming entertainers.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Charli D'Amelio’s boyfriends. Charli D'Amelio is a social media influencer and dancer from the United States.

She rose to prominence on TikTok by posting entertaining videos such as lip-syncs, dancing routines, and challenging films. Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend list will help you understand her love life.

Source: Legit.ng