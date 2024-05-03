A Nigerian man has congratulated a girl, Oluwademilola Oreoluwa Daramola, on her outstanding performance in the just concluded 2024 UTME

The man revealed that Oluwademilola from Ogbagi-Akoko, Ondo state got a high aggregate of 341 in her UTME

Oluwademilola Oreoluwa Daramola got 95 in Physics, 86 in Chemistry, 82 in Biology and 78 in English Language

A brilliant girl, Oluwademilola Oreoluwa Daramola, has received accolades over her exceptional results in both Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

An X user with the handle @OndoFirstBorn who shared the story on the platform revealed that Oluwademilola hails from Ogbagi-Akoko, Ondo state.

Ondo girl gets 341 aggregate UTME score Photo credit: @OndoFirstBorn/X.

Outstanding UTME score of Ondo girl trends

The young girl got an impressive aggregate score of 341 in the just concluded 2024 UTME.

Oluwademilola hit 95 marks in Physics, 86 in Chemistry, 82 in Biology, and 78 in English Language.

The man congratulated her for making the people of Ondo state proud while revealing that she had also gotten 6As and 3Bs in WASSCE.

OndoFirstBorn wrote:

"An Ondo State Student, Oluwademilola Oreoluwa Daramola from Ogbagi-Akoko scored 341 in this year's JAMB Exam. She also recorded 6As and 3Bs in her WAEC. Her performance is outstanding considering 76% of those who sat for JAMB in 2024 scored below 200. Congratulations to her.”

Netizens in awe over girl's UTME result

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages for the young girl over her brilliant performance in UTME.

@nytade reacted:

“Congratulations to her & kudos to her parents, weldone to her teachers. Where is her school?”

Ibada said:

“Let's celebrate our own from Akoko North-West, Okeagbe.”

@Moh_creme reacted:

“Ogbagi Akoko to the World.”

@aminu1oladim reacted:

“Akoko to the world.”

@HAPPYH said:

“Congratulations to her.”

@postoyen said:

“Congratulations to her!”

