Fin Argus' biography: age, high school, movies, is he still alive?

Fin Argus is a renowned actor, model, musician, singer, and songwriter from the United States. At only age 23, as of writing, he has more than a decade of experience in acting and music. He is famous for his role as Zach in the film Clouds.

Steffan arrives at the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Ice On Fire" at LACMA on June 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The musician began by performing in musical theatre when he was only ten years old. What more is there to know about him? Find out in his bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Steffan Argus

Steffan Argus Nickname: Fin Argus

Fin Argus Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: September 1, 1998

September 1, 1998 Age: 23 (As of 2021)

23 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Des Plaines, Illinois, USA

Des Plaines, Illinois, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height in feet: 6'0"

6'0" Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 168

168 Weight in kilograms: 76

76 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark-brown

Dark-brown Mother: Dina Argus

Dina Argus Father: Bob Argus

Bob Argus Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single High School: Maine West High School

Maine West High School College: Berklee College of Music

Berklee College of Music Profession: Musician, actor, model, singer and songwriter

Musician, actor, model, singer and songwriter Instagram: @finargus

@finargus Twitter: @finargus

@finargus Facebook: Steffan Argus

Fin Argus' biography

The actor was born in Des Plaines, Illinois, USA. His birth name is Steffan Argus, and he was born among two sisters, namely Sadie and Lacey. His parents are Bob and Dina Argus.

The actor attends the premiere of Awesomeness TV's "Janoskians: Untold and Untrue" at Regency Bruin Theatre on August 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How old is Steffan Argus?

The musician was born on September 1, 1998. As of 2021, Steffan Argus' age is 23.

Education

Fin Argus' high school was Maine West High School. He then joined Berklee College of Music.

Career

Fin began his career when he was just a little boy. He started by performing in Chicago Musical Theatre productions. He was one of the five kids who represented the Kidz Bop music label as part of the Kidz Bop Music Ensemble from 2011 to 2013.

Steffan had stage roles in the production of the films The Little Rascals and Bridge to Terabithia. He has been in music videos and commercials and has also recorded several albums. In addition, Fin has performed in multiple live concerts in the US and Canada.

The musician is well trained in four instruments, and he taught himself five more. He plays the bass jazz guitar, guitar, ukulele, piano, French horn, and cello, among others. He also reads music sheets and writes music compositions. In addition, he is also a great singer.

Fin Argus' songs include his debut EP titled Lost at Sea (2017) and his debut single called Make Me Cry. He specializes in rock and pop music.

Steffan explored modelling in 2016 when he modelled for Barneys' St. Laurent Spring/Summer presentation.

The young musician has also had a great career as an actor. He played the lead role of Zach in the musical drama film titled Clouds. He was also in The Gifted, The Commute, Virtual High, and Perception, among others.

Fin attends the Opening Night Premiere of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" during the 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival at Hollywood Forever on August 13, 2021. Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Fin Argus' movies

Kidz Bop Kids: Bron This Way (2011) as himself

(2011) as himself Requiem (2011) as the little boy

(2011) as the little boy Life Lessons (2011) as the dancing boy

(2011) as the dancing boy Harvest (2012) as Charlie

(2012) as Charlie Stitches (2012) as Sam

(2012) as Sam Virtual High (2016) as Julian

(2016) as Julian Perception (2017) as Charlie

(2017) as Charlie Leaked Wedding (2017) as Testimonial 2

(2017) as Testimonial 2 Carma (2017) as Sexy Guy

(2017) as Sexy Guy The Regulars (2017) as Elvis

(2017) as Elvis Summer '03 (2018) as Josh

(2018) as Josh Clouds (2020) as Zach Sobiech

Fin Argus' TV shows

The Commute (2016-2017) as Hansen

(2016-2017) as Hansen The Gifted (2017 TV series) as Jack

(2017 TV series) as Jack Total Eclipse (2018-2019) as Julian

(2018-2019) as Julian Our House (2019) as Bo

(2019) as Bo Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Gordon

Did Fin Argus die?

Fin did not die. The question of whether he is alive or dead arose from the role he played in the Disney Plus movie Clouds. Clouds is based on the book Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom's Small Prayer in a Big Way, authored by Laura Sobiech.

Argus played the role of Zach Sobiech in the real-life-based movie. Zach was a teenager who battled rare bone cancer before he passed away on May 20, 2013.

Fin Argus is a successful actor, musician, model, singer, and songwriter. He is a rising star in the entertainment industry and has such a bright future ahead of him.

