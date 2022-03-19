Malaak Compton Rock’s biography: who was Chris Rock married to?

Malaak Compton Rock is a public relations executive from the United States who has promoted non-profit organizations. She is also a reality TV star who has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Entertainment Tonight, and CNN Presents: Black in America 2, among others.

Malaak Compton-Rock attends the 2015 Children's Defense Fund Beat The Odds Gala at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Malaak Compton Rock is a well-known novelist as well as a humanitarian. She has worked with numerous non-profit organizations for many years, and she even started an organization called StyleWorks. However, she is best known for being the ex-wife of Chris Rock, a well-known American comedian.

Where is Malaak Compton from?

Malaak Compton-Rock attends the 30th Annual Africa-America Institute Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Malaak Compton was born as Malaak D. Compton in 1969 in Oakland, California, United States.

How old is Malaak Compton-Rock?

As of 2022, Malaak Compton Rock's age is 52 years.

When is Malaak Compton Rock's birthday?

Chris Rock's ex-wife celebrates her birthday on 13 June every month.

Educational background

After completing her high school education, Malaak attended Howard University and graduated with a degree in Arts Management. In May 2009, she was given an honorary doctorate by Fairleigh Dickenson University.

Career

Malaak is a publicist, author, humanitarian, and television personality. Safe Horizon, The Children's Defense Fund, Champions for Children Campaign, The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, HOPE Worldwide, and UNICEF are among the non-profit organizations with which she has worked.

She is also the creator and executive director of StyleWorks, a non-profit full-service salon that offers free services to women. She was named one of the Mothers & Shakers Award winners in Redbook Magazine in 2002.

According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in several reality shows and TV special documentaries. They include:

2004: Chris Rock: Never Scared

1996: Chris Rock: Bring the Pain

1994: HBO Comedy Half-Hour

2007-2010: The Oprah Winfrey Show

2008-2009: Entertainment Tonight

2008: The Big Give

2007: Inside the Actors Studio

How much is Malaak Compton Rock's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $20 million.

Who was Chris Rock married to?

Megalyn Echikunwoke and Chris Rock attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Chris Rock was married to Malaak, an author, businesswoman, and humanitarian. Chris Rock and Malaak Compton Rock first met at the Essence Awards, and they became friends.

They dated for a while before moving on to the next step. They married in a private ceremony on 23rd November 1996. The pair experienced their ups and downs, just like any other relationship, and Malaak Compton-Rock divorced her husband after 25 years of marriage. The divorce was finalized on 22nd August 2016.

Chris and Malaak have three daughters: two biological daughters and one adopted daughter. Zahra Savannah, born on 22 May 2004, and Lola Simone Rock, born on 28 June 2002, in New York City, are their biological daughters.

Ntombi is their adopted daughter who was born in South Africa. She was adopted in 2008 when she was eight months old.

Who is Malaak Compton Rock dating now?

The TV personality has not revealed details concerning his current relationship status.

How tall is Malaak Compton?

Malaak Compton Rock's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs 145 pounds (66 kilograms). She has black hair and brown eyes.

Where does Malaak Compton-Rock live?

The American author currently resides in New York City, USA.

Even though Malaak Compton Rock rose to fame due to her marriage to Chris Rock, she has made a name for herself through her commitment to helping others. In addition, she is a well-known novelist, businesswoman, and activist.

Source: Legit.ng