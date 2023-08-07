Who is Lorena Cartagena? Meet Fat Joe’s wife of almost three decades

Lorena Cartagena is a celebrity wife. She is widely recognised as the wife of Joseph Antonio Cartagena, aka Fat Joe da Gangsta. Her husband is an accomplished American rapper, actor and producer. He is best known for hits such as Another Round, All The Way Up, and Deep Cover.

Fat Joe's wife of nearly three decades in beautiful outfits. Photo: @lolamilan1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Fat Joe married to? He is married to Lorena Cartagena. The celebrity wife and her husband are blessed with three children and reside in South Bronx, New York, United States. Much about Fat Joe’s wife remains a mystery as she seems to enjoy living a low-key life.

Profile summary

Full name Lorena Cartagena Rios Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Current residence South Bronx, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Fat Joe Children 3 Instagram @lolamilan1

Lorena Cartagena’s bio

The celebrity wife was born and raised in the United States. What is Lorena Cartagena’s ethnicity? She is of Latina ethnicity.

How old is Lorena Cartagena?

Lorena Cartagena’s age is not publicly known, as she tends to keep her personal life under wraps. However, she was born on 14 March, meaning she is a Pisces.

Why is Lorena Cartagena famous?

Lorena is widely known because of her relationship with the American rapper Fat Joe. Her profession remains a mystery as she prefers to maintain a low profile. However, in 2017, Fat Joe’s spouse was featured in the music documentary Unsung, where she talked about marital life in the hip-hop world.

What is Lorena Cartagena’s net worth?

The celebrity wife has not revealed her exact net worth to the public. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband has a net worth of $4 million.

When did Fat Joe and Lorena Cartagena get married?

The New York-born rapper and producer married Lorena in 1995. Fat Joe and Lorena Cartagena’s marriage has lasted for over 28 years. Speaking about their marriage in 2022, the rapper said,

We made an oath…We said, 'No matter what comes our way, we're gonna always be together.' We live by that rule. We want to show our people that you can be a family man. You can be with your wife and still be successful and show people a great example.

Lorena Cartagena’s children

Their oldest child, Joey, was born in 1992 and is from Fat Joe’s previous marriage. The couple welcomed their first child, Ryan, in 2003. Ryan is following in his father’s footsteps as a musician and DJ.

On 12 May 2006, the duo welcomed their last-born daughter, Azariah Cartagena. She is currently attending high school.

What is Lorena Cartagena’s height?

The celebrity wife is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 34-26-36 (86-66-91 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Fat Joe’s wife? His wife is Lorena Cartagena. What is Lorena Cartagena’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 14 March. What is Lorena Cartagena’s ethnicity? She is an American of Laina ethnic background. When did Fat Joe and Lorena Cartagena meet? The couple met in 1995 and has been married for over 28 years. Who are Lorena Cartagena’s children? Her biological children are Ryan and Azariah. She is also Joey's stepmother. What is Lorena Cartagena’s height? The celebrity wife is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Lorena Cartagena is an American celebrity wife. She is widely recognised for being the wife of Fat Joe. Her long-lasting marriage to the American rapper and producer has inspired many.

Legit.ng recently published Azaria McKinnon’s biography. She is a TikTok star, fashion model and influencer from the United States of America. The celebrity was born in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

The internet sensation posts make-up tutorials, application videos, lip-syncing and dance videos on various social media platforms. She is also a famous model represented by Caroline Gleason Management. Who is her boyfriend?

Source: Legit.ng