Meet Chris Bianco’s wife, mia bianco: what is known about her?

Mia Bianco is a celebrity wife famous as the wife of Chris Bianco, a James Beard Award-winning chef, entrepreneur and restaurateur from Phoenix, Arizona, USA. Chris is the owner of Pizzeria Bianco. The famous chef has gained immense fame due to his cooking skills. He won his first James Beard Award in 2000. Learn more about Chris Bianco’s wife and how she has been his support system.

Chris Bianco and his wife attending the Jimmy Kimmel Live (L), Mia Bianco in a white chef apron (R). Photo: @wowmiabianco on Instagram (modified by author)

Mia Bianco came into the spotlight after marrying the American award-winning chef. The couple got married in 2013, and they have three children. Mia Bianco helps her husband to manage Pizzeria Bianco, a pizza restaurant established by Chris in 1987.

Profile summary

Full name Mia Guerra Bianco Gender Female Age 42 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Debbie Marital status Married Partner Chris Bianco Children 3 School Desert Mountain High School Profession Businesswoman

Chris Bianco’s wife's biography

She was born Mia Guerra in the United States of America. Her mother is Debbie. Unfortunately, she is deceased. She succumbed to cancer and complications resulting from Covid-19. In an Instagram post she shared on 5 August 2020, her mother succumbed to cancer after battling it for ten years.

How old is Chris Bianco's wife?

Mia Bianco’s age is 42 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on the 28th of April each year. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. In 2023, her husband posted a photo wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram.

Her husband, Chris, was born in 1960, which makes him 63 years old as of 2023. Therefore, Chris Bianco and his wife's age difference is around 21 years.

Career

Mia Bianco is a businesswoman. She helps her husband in managing Pizzeria Bianco restaurant. Her husband is a professional chef known as the owner of some of the best restaurants in the United States, Pane Bianco, Pizzeria Bianco and Tratto restaurants in Phoenix.

He is one of the six chefs featured in the Chef's Table Saga documentary, released on 7 September 2022. The documentary takes viewers to various parts of the world to meet tremendous culinary stars. His wife features in some of the episodes.

When did Chris Bianco get married?

The American chef married Mia on 2 February 2013. They spent their honeymoon in the United Kingdom travelling between Brighton, London and Babington House in Somerset. They have three children, Nina, Leo and Eva.

Their firstborn child, Nina Rose, was born on 12 April 2014. On 14 December 2015, the couple welcomed their secondborn, Leo David, and she shared a photo of her on Instagram. She gave birth to her second baby at St Joseph’s Hospital Labour and Delivery. Eva Lena was born on 29 September 2017.

How long has Chris Bianco been married?

The American chef has been married to his wife, Mia, for over ten years. On 2 February 2023, she posted a wedding photo with her husband, wishing him a happy 10th anniversary. She accompanied the photo with sweet words praising her husband.

Mia Bianco's height and weight

She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. The businesswoman weighs approximately 130 pounds or 59 kilograms. She has black hair and a pair of brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Mia Bianco? She is famous as the wife of American chef Chris Bianco. How old is Mia Bianco? She is 42 years old as of 2023. How many children do Mia and Chris Bianco have? The couple has three children, Nina, Leo and Eva. What is Mia Bianco’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Taurus. How tall is Mia Bianco? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. What is Mia Bianco’s nationality? She is American.

Mia Bianco is a businesswoman and a celebrity wife. She gained fame as Chris Bianco’s wife when they married in 2013. Her husband owns popular pizza restaurants, like Pane Bianco and Tratto restaurants in Phoenix.

