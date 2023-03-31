Who is Jodie Comer’s boyfriend? Get to know more about James Burke

Who is James Burke? James Burke is a former lacrosse player from the United States. He is popularly known for being Jodie Comer's boyfriend. James played lacrosse for his high school and university teams.

Jodie Comer's boyfriend currently works in the tech sector and prefers a private life. His girlfriend Jodie is famous for appearing as Villanelle in the TV series Killing Eve. She is also renowned for her roles in films and TV series such as Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker, Free Guy and The Last Duel.

Profile summary

Full name James Kilduff Burke Gender Male Date of birth 31 March 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Duxbury, Massachusetts, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Chris Burke Mother Jim Burke Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jodie Comer High School Duxbury High School University Penn State University Profession Lacrosse player

James Burke's biography

The American athlete was born in Duxbury, Massachusetts, United States. He is the son of Jim and Chris Burke. James was raised alongside his younger brothers, Brendan and Brady. The lacrosse player attended Duxbury High School for his secondary education. He later joined Penn State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Communication Arts and Sciences.

How old is James Burke?

The American athlete is 29 years old as of 2023. He was born on 31 March 1994. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Jodie Comer's partner is a former lacrosse player. He played lacrosse for the Penn State University team between 2013 and 2016. In addition, he led his high school team to three state championships in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

During that period, he earned Boston Herald's Massachusetts Player of the Year and was named Patriot League's Midfielder of the Year. The American athlete also played for Laxachusetts for five years. He currently works in the tech industry.

Is Jodie Comer still with James Burke?

Yes. The two are still dating. James Burke and Jodie Comer met in Boston, United States, when Jodie was filming Free Guy, an action-comedy starring Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds. The two were rumoured to be dating in early 2020 after a fan posted their photo on social media. However, the photos were later deleted. Following the rumours, James pulled down his Instagram account.

The duo also came into the limelight in July 2020 after Jodie's fans alleged that her boyfriend was registered as a Republican voter, a political party that supported Donald Trump. In an interview, Jodie defended his boyfriend by saying it was false.

Fast facts about James Burke

Who is James Burke? He is an American former lacrosse player. How old is James Burke? The lacrosse player is 29 years old as of 2023. When is James Burke's birthday? He marks his birthday on 31 March. Who is Jodie Comer dating? The British actress is currently in a relationship with James Burke. Is Jodie Comer married? The actress is yet to be married, but she is dating. What is James Burke, a lacrosse player's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Aries. What is James Burke's nationality? He is an American national.

Jodie Comer's boyfriend is James Burke. He is a former lacrosse player who prefers to keep his life private. James came into the limelight following his relationship with actress Jodie, popularly known for her role in the TV series Killing Eve.

