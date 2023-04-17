BBBNaija reality stars Bella and Sheggz continue to melt hearts with their love story after leaving the house

In a viral video, Sheggz opened up about he rented an apartment in Ikoyi after he knew Bella's apartment was located there

He also spoke about he surprised her on October 10 2022, and how she refused to sleep over at his place

The love story between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reality stars Sheggz and Bella, also known as Mr and Mrs Ikoyi, continues to stir reactions online.

Bella and Sheggz, who found love during their stay in the Big Brother house, managed to keep their relationship after the show.

Sheggz speaks about how he surprised Bella. Credit: @sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

In a trending live chat with fans, Sheggz spoke about renting an apartment in Ikoyi after he found out from Phyna that Bella's residence was located there.

He also spoke about how he and a vendor planned a surprise for Bella in October 2022 and kept it all a secret.

Sheggz, who is also a footballer, also revealed how Bella refused to sleep over at his place because she was still scared of her mum.

Watch the video below:

Phyna apologises to Bella

Phyna made headlines over a drama between her and her best friend, Bella Okagbue.

Phyna took to her Twitter page with a post seeking to clarify things that she had no bad intentions towards Bella.

Earlier on, the Level Up winner had shared a strongly worded tweet in which she heavily lashed out at Bella and Sheggz’s fans for attempting to rub the couple’s relationship in her face.

Bella, who didn’t appreciate her choice of words, unfollowed the BBNaija star on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Upon realizing the damage that had been done, Phyna returned with a disclaimer, noting that she would never troll her friend Bella.

