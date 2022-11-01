Cristina Bayardelle’s biography: age, height, parents, relationships

Cristina Bayardelle is an American CrossFit athlete, fitness coach, model, anesthesiologist, and social media personality. She is widely recognized as the ex-wife of an American politician and CEO of SPQR Holdings, Madison Cawthorn.

Cristina Bayardelle began working for CrossFit in 2013. She has collaborated with popular companies and brands, including Savage Barbell, Bear Komplex, and Team Soul Training.

Profile summary

Full name Cristina Jeanine Bayardelle Gender Female Date of birth 2 September 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Body measurements in inches 36-24-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Cristina Negron Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Leonardo Schmitz Jacovas High School Archbishop McCarthy High School University Florida International University Profession CrossFit athlete, entrepreneur, anesthesiologist, fitness instructor

Cristina Bayardelle's biography

The fitness model was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. Her mother is Cristina Negron, a professional horse rider. Cristina Bayardelle's father runs his farm in Florida, United States. She has two siblings, a sister called Melissa and a brother, Eddy Bayardelle.

She completed her high school studies at Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, Florida, United States. Later, she pursued a bachelor's degree at Florida International University.

What is Cristina Bayardelle's age?

The American athlete is 28 years old as of 2022. She was born on 2 September 1994. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Cristina decided to work in the fitness field after completing her studies. She began working as a fitness freak by spending 4 hours in the gym for daily workouts. In 2013, she began working for the fitness company CrossFit as a fitness model and up to date, she works there.

The fitness instructor has participated in various competitions and won several tournaments in 2017. As a fitness model, she endorses many fitness brands on her social media pages, such as Bear Komplex, FNX (Fenix), and Born Primitive. She also works as a social worker by giving personal coaching for rehabilitation and weight. In addition, Cristina is a member of Team Soul Training.

She is also a licensed anesthesiologist. Cristina was issued a license as an anesthesiologist assistant on 22 February 2021 that expires on 31 January 2023. The fitness coach is active on Instagram with 143 thousand followers.

Cristina is an entrepreneur. She owns a clothing brand called Savage Barbell, selling fitness outfits.

Who is Cristina Bayardelle's boyfriend?

The CrossFit athlete is currently in a relationship with Leonardo Schmitz Jacovas. Leonardo is also a fitness model.

Cristina was previously married to Madison Cawthorn. Madison is a District 11 Republican Congressman, motivational speaker, and CEO of SPQR Holdings. On 3 April 2014, he had a tragic car accident that put him in a wheelchair.

Cristina and Madison met at the Miami gym through a friend called Todd. Later on December 2019, Madison proposed to her and on 30 December 2020, they tied the knot at a civil ceremony. After four months, they held a religious marriage ceremony on 3 April 2021 in Hendersonville, North Carolina, United States.

Unfortunately, after spending eight months of marriage, the two decided to split, and Madison announced their divorce in December 2021. He stated that they had irreconcilable differences, which resulted in the divorce.

Cristina Bayardelle's height and weight

Madison Cawthorn's ex-wife is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall and weighs 134 pounds or 61 kilograms. Her body measurements are 26-24-38 inches or 91-61-97 centimetres.

Fast facts about Cristina Bayardelle

Cristina Bayardelle is a CrossFit athlete, fitness model, and personal trainer. She rose to prominence following her relationship with her ex-husband Madison Cawthorn. She owns a clothing brand called Savage Barbell.

