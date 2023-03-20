Children of the late reggae icon Ras Denroy Morgan three sons - Peetah, Gramps, and Mojo are set carry on their father's legacy after his demise in 2022

Known professionally as the Morgan Heritage, the trio are expanding their global reach from the Caribbean to the Africa

The group featured some Africans like Nigeria's Made Kuti, Ghana's Stonebwoy and Shattah Wale in their new album, The Homeland

Morgan Heritage shared the lead single from their forthcoming album,’ The Homeland’.

The three times Grammy award-winning reggae group Morgan Heritage has Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mojo Morgan, all children of the late reggae great and Father of A Nation, Ras Denroy Morgan, has announced their new studio album, The Homeland, which is set to be released on April 21.

Morgan Heritage reggae group to feature Made Kuti, African singers and others in their new album The Homeland

The album, a star-studded 21-track collection, is the group’s first after their dad, Denroy Morgan, passed in 2022.

It will also mark a new era for Morgan Heritage as they stretch their global spread from the Caribbean to Africa and beyond with features from singers like Nigerian Made Kuti, Youssou N’Dour, Popcaan, Shatta Wale, Beeni Man Shaggy, Beenie Man, and others.

The lead single “Who Deh Like U” features Ghana singer Stonebwoy, Bounty Killer and Cham.

The new album, The Homeland, is a rebirth project for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and will continue to forge forward.

Musically, the Morgan brothers take listeners on a journey that reminds them of days past and the future ahead.

The new album starts a busy year for Morgan Heritage, who will also appear at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and tour the globe later in the year.

On March 28, the reggae group will be guests at the Grammy Museum for The Drop Series, which will kick start the culturally-iconic band’s global promotional tour, with planned stops in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Los Angeles, New York, England, Germany and France.

Shatta Wale praises Sarkodie's feature with Bob Marley

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale sparked reactions on social media after he passed some comments regarding Sarkodie's song with Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Shatta Wale was interviewed on Luv FM, a Kumasi-based radio station, and he touched on the subject. Shatta said the collaboration was beautiful and asked Ghanaians to praise and support Sarkodie.

Shatta ended his statement with a remark that many felt was an attempt to make jest of the collaboration. ''We have someone who can feature a ghost,'' he exclaimed.

