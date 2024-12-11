Google, on Tuesday, December 10, unveiled the ‘2024 Year in Search’ for Nigeria, with the US presidential election and iPhone 16 price among the list of most asked questions in the country

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, the communications and public affairs manager of Google West Africa, disclosed in a statement that the 2024 Year in Search offered a unique lens into the questions and interests that shaped the lives of Nigerians

Legit.ng reports that Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do

FCT, Abuja - Google New search trends released show that people in Nigeria are using the search engine to ask for the naira-dollar exchange rate.

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians were also curious about the November US presidential election and the iPhone 16 which was released on September 20.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the list of the most asked questions on Google in 2024 below:

1. How much is dollar to naira today?

The economic challenges posed by the fluctuating naira exchange rate have made this a staple query in Nigerian search trends.

As individuals and businesses grapple with inflation, international trade, and remittance transactions, real-time updates on the dollar-to-naira exchange rate are critical.

2. How to get perfectly defined curls for African hair

Many people seem obsessed with curl patterns. Via Google, they search for the secret to super-defined curls on natural hair.

Google also affords them the chance to learn about the different ways to achieve curled African hair.

3. Who won the US presidential election?

In November, Nigerians joined the world to watch the US presidential contest between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris with intense interest.

The US election led news-specific searches worldwide while the country's President-elect Trump topped searches in Google’s people category in 2024.

4. How to hype your sports team that you support

Google is people's friend, so, they ask even light-hearted questions.

As football remains popular among humans, it has emerged that there are big searches for aggrandising favourite sports teams.

5. Why are ice baths good for muscle recovery?

Ice baths are most commonly used for workout recovery and inflammation reduction. Many people are taking ice baths.

To this end, they ask Google if this action is good for muscle recovery.

6. Who won the Ballon d'Or 2024?

Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or is arguably the most prestigious accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

In 2024, Rodri saw off the challenge of Brazil's Vinicius Junior to scoop the award.

7. How many seconds are in a day?

Life is made up of a sequence of seconds that take human beings in many directions. Every second counts, thus people ask Google about time.

Per the search trends recently analysed by Google, internet users search for how many seconds are in a day.

8. Who won the Grammy Award 2024?

Grammy Awards are regarded by many as the most prestigious and significant awards in the music industry worldwide.

The nominations from Nigeria often translate to more searches from the country on the D-Day.

9. What is the meaning of steeze?

Steez originates in Black and hip-hop slang from the 1980s. It apparently combines the words' style and ease, with the word respelled more phonetically to give "steeze".

The Google search term analysis for 2024 revealed that people tried to find answers about viral slang.

10. How much is iPhone 16?

The iPhone became the pacesetter for smartphones. It changed communication, work, entertainment, and computer use.

This smartphone has a stylish design and intuitive features. Its interface is easy to use and presents modern technology. The phone has remained a strong pillar in Apple’s revenue basket. Apple sold 225.90 units in 2023 and generated $205.49 billion in revenue.

According to Google, many Nigerians searched for the price of the iPhone 16.

