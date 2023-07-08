A Nigerian man, Okoro Benjamin Nzutechukwu, has joined the pool of great minds who have made the nation proud

After getting 8 A's in his WAEC in 2017, the young man got a federal government scholarship to study at Voronezh University, Russia

Benjamin made a great use of the opportunity he was given and completed his degree with first-class honours

A 25-year-old smart man, Okoro Benjamin Nzutechukwu, has shown that the young Nigerian population is filled with brilliant minds.

As seen in an exclusive message made available to Legit.ng, he hailed from Umuabiama village in Ajalli, Orumba LGA, Anambra state.

The Nigerian man had 8 A's in his WAEC in 2017.

Benjamin got 8 A's in his 2017 WAEC

While a student at Federal Government College, Nise, he got 8 A's and 1 B. He also was said to have passed the federal government scholarship board exam, which allowed him to study pharmacy in Russia.

In some photos made available to Legit.ng, the brilliant young man smiled as he wore a graduation gown. Another one had him in a suit posing in a place that looked like his campus lobby.

Nigerian man emerged best student abroad

