Big Brother Titans: Ipeleng’s biography, age, origins, socials

Ipeleng from BBtitans is a rising content creator from South Africa. Recently, she was announced as one of the 20 contestants of Big Brother Titans season 1 (Ziyakhala Wahala). BBTitans is a unique show since it features Nigerians and South Africans, unlike BBNaija, which consists of Nigerian housemates only.

Ipeleng is passionate about broadcasting and presenting. Her appearance in Big Brother Titans season 1 has brought her fame, attracting many netizens' attention. As a result, many of them want to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Elaine Selepe Nickname Ipeleng Gender Female Date of birth December 1997 Age 25 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth Dikebu, North West, South Africa Current residence Centurion, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Noordwyk Secondary School University The University of South Africa Profession Digital content creator

BBTitans Ipeleng's biography

The BBTitans contestant was born in Dikebu, North West, South Africa. She was raised alongside her two younger siblings; a brother and a sister. She is a South African national of African ethnicity. She currently lives in Centurion, South Africa.

According to her Facebook profile, she attended Noordwyk Secondary School and later joined The University of South Africa. She is currently a Law student.

How old is Ipeleng from BBTitans?

The Big Brother Titans contestant is 25 years old as of January 2023. She was born in 1997. She celebrates her birthday in December, but the exact date remains unknown.

Why is Ipeleng from Big Brother Titans famous?

The now reality TV star is a rising YouTuber and social media influencer. She mainly uploads skincare routines and lifestyle videos on her YouTube channel. She gained popularity following her announcement as one of the contestants of the 2023 reality television show Big Brother Titans Session 1.

According to her introductory video, she describes herself as kind, peaceful, intelligent, shy, intimidating, and introverted. She stated that her strategy is to lay low. The reality TV star is looking forward to exploring cultural diversity across African countries and becoming the winner of the $100,000 grand prize.

Ipeleng's social media handles

The TV reality star is active on various social media platforms. Her handles are as follows:-

FAQs

Who is Big Brother Titans Ipeleng? She is a rising YouTuber and social media influencer from South Africa. What is Ipeleng's nationality? She is a South African citizen. What is Ipeleng's ethnicity? She is of black ethnicity. How old is Ipeleng? The reality star is 25 years old as of January 2023. Is BBTitans Ipeleng dating? No, she is single. Where is Ipeleng from? The BBTitans housemate is from Dikebu, North West, South Africa. Where does Ipeleng live? She currently resides in Centurion, South Africa.

Ipeleng is a rising digital content creator who came into the limelight following her participation in Big Brother Titans, which premiered on 15 January 2023. She is also a university student studying law. She hopes to emerge as the season's grand winner.

