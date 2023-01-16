Big Brother Titans: Nana’s biography, age, origins, socials

Nana is a Nigerian entrepreneur. She is a contestant in the Big Brother Titans (Ziyakhala Wahala) reality show, which premiered on 15 January 2023. She is competing against 19 other Nigerian and South African contestants.

BBTitans Nana was the eighth housemate to be unveiled among the 20 contestants in the reality show. She describes herself as soft-spoken, timid, confident, intelligent and competitive. She looks forward to having fun in the show and ultimately winning the grand prize. Here is what you need to know about the now reality TV star.

Profile summary

Full name Blessing Nana Basheru Famous as Nana Gender Female Year of birth 2001 Age 22 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth Kaduna State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Entrepreneur

Big Brother Titans Nana's biography

The Big Brother Titans season 1 contestant was born Blessing Nana Basheru in Kaduna State, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity. She dropped out of college due to financial problems.

How old is Nana from BBTitans?

The Nigerian entrepreneur is 22 years old as of 2023. She was born in 2001, but her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Why is Nana from Big Brother Titans famous?

She is an entrepreneur. In one of her videos, she stated that she knows how to do hair and make-up. Blessing recently attracted much attention when she made it to the 20 Big Brother Titans contestants list. She hopes to be in the 72-day TV show and emerge the winner of the $100,000 grand prize.

The reality TV star values friendship, and she believes in herself. She said if she wins the grand prize, she will use the money to support her family.

Nana BBTitans' social media handles

Big Brother Titans Nana is active on various social media platforms. Here are her social media handles:

FAQs

Who is Nana? She is a Nigerian businessperson. What is Nana's age? The Nigerian reality star is 22 years old as of 2023. What is Nana's nationality? She is a Nigerian citizen. What is Nana's ethnicity? She is of black ethnicity. What is Nana's state of origin? She hails from Kaduna State, Nigeria. What is Nana's real name? The BBTitans housemate was born Blessing Nana Basheru. Who is Nana dating? The television personality is currently single. Where does Nana live? She currently resides in Abuja, Nigeria.

The famous reality TV show season 1 premiered on 15 January 2023 on DSTV channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. It consists of 20 housemates and is scheduled to run for 72 days. The creators announced Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka as the official hosts of the reality TV show. The show comprises Nigerian and South African contestants. It is sponsored by Flutterwave, Lotto Star and Bamboo, among many others.

Nana is a Nigerian entrepreneur. She recently came into the limelight in January 2023 after being announced as one of the contestants of Big Brother Titans season 1. She hopes to bag the grand prize when the show ends on the 72nd day.

