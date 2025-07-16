The late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, was buried in Ijebu-Ode under Islamic rites after his family barred traditionalists from attending

His first son, Adedire Adetona, and security personnel ensured the funeral followed the monarch’s wish for a religious burial rather than traditional rites

The burial reflects growing acceptance of monarchs’ rights to choose faith-based burials, following a 2022 Ogun State law championed by the late king himself

Tension briefly marked the final farewell to the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as traditionalists attempting to perform customary rites at his burial were asked to leave.

The respected monarch, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 91 after an extraordinary 65-year reign, was buried on Monday at his residence in Ijebu-Ode.

Details of Awujale's burial conflict emerges

Eyewitness accounts described how the scene unfolded at the Ogbagba Court, Igbeba, where family members had gathered alongside Islamic clerics preparing for funeral prayers.

The Awujale’s first son, Adedire Adetona, reportedly instructed that the burial should proceed strictly according to Islamic customs, prompting security personnel, including soldiers, to ensure traditionalists left the venue.

A short video shared on social media captured moments of the standoff. Voices from the crowd could be heard urging the traditionalists to withdraw, chanting, “This is a Muslim burial, go back. We don’t want any trouble.”

Late Awujale's burial wishes fulfilled

The late monarch had made his preference for a religious burial clear during his lifetime, sparking debate that predates his passing.

In 2020, he publicly backed a proposed bill to legally permit Yoruba traditional rulers to choose to be buried according to their religious faith. This move, supported by Christian and Muslim communities, faced resistance from some traditionalist groups who argued it would erode longstanding cultural practices.

Governor Dapo Abiodun ultimately signed the bill into law in January 2022, during a ceremony held at the Awujale’s palace.

Officially titled the “Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council Law of Ogun State 2021,” the legislation enshrines the right of monarchs to decide on their burial based on religious conviction, while still preserving certain traditional rites deemed essential to the land.

Oluwo speaks after soldiers chase traditionalists away

