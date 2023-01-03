Gio Wise’s biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity, school

Who is Gio Wise? He is a basketball influencer from the United States of America. He rose to prominence for sharing basketball tricks and stunt videos on social media platforms, gaining thousands of followers.

Gio Wise developed an interest in basketball in high school and even played for the school team. He became a basketball influencer at a young age and has thrived in his career, garnering a substantial fan following. He endorses brands such as American Eagle Outfitters.

Profile summary

Full name Giovanni Wise Nickname Gio Wise Gender Male Date of birth 5 March 2001 Age 21 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Current residence Phoenix, AZ, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown School Phoenix Prep National High School Profession Social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million

Gio Wise’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity, and one of his parents is reportedly from the Philippines.

Where does the influencer live now? He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, where he pursues his social media entertainment career.

Which school did Gio Wise attend? He completed his high school education at Phoenix Prep National High School, where he developed an interest in basketball and played for the school team.

How old is Gio Wise?

The American entertainer is 21 years old as of January 2023. He was born on 5 March 2001. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Gio Wise do for a living?

Gio is a social media influencer on various platforms creating basketball-related content. He gained prominence on TikTok sharing unique basketball stunts and tricks that have captivated his fans on the platform. He has more than 763 thousand followers on the platform as of writing. His second TikTok account has over 188 thousand followers.

He also shares similar content on his Instagram page, with 100 thousand followers as of writing. The influencer is a YouTuber and created his self-titled channel in May 2015. The channel boasts numerous basketball videos and has approximately 65 thousand subscribers as of writing.

He is also passionate about gaming and occasionally streams on Twitch.

How much is Gio Wise worth?

The American content creator’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $1.5 million, according to News Unzip. He makes a living from his thriving social media entertainment and influence career, which has spanned about five years.

How tall is Gio Wise?

Gio Wise’s height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. His weight is estimated to be 134 pounds or 61 kilograms.

Fast facts about Gio Wise

Gio Wise is an established social media influencer famous for sharing basketball-related content. His basketball tricks and stunt videos have won the hearts of many basketball enthusiasts on social media.

