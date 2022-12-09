Who is Marcus Freeman's wife? Get to know Joanna Freeman

Joanna Freeman is a celebrity spouse from the United States of America. She is famous for being Marcus Freeman’s wife. Her husband is a popular American football coach and former linebacker who is currently the head coach at the University of Notre Dame.

Who is Marcus Freeman’s wife? She is called Joanna Herncane Freeman, a native of Ohio, United States. Marcus and Joanna have known each other since college and have been married for twelve years.

Full name Joanna Herncane Freeman Gender Female Date of birth 24 August 1984 Age 38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ohio, United States Current residence South Bend, Indiana, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Marcus Freeman Children 6 University Ohio State University

Joanna Freeman’s biography

The celebrity wife was born Joanna Herncane in Ohio, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She is a Christian believer.

After completing her high school education, she enrolled at Ohio State University, where she pursued journalism.

How old is Joanna Freeman?

The American personality is 38 years old as of 2022. She was born on 24 August 1984. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Why is Joanna Freeman famous?

Joanna is widely known for being Marcus Freeman's wife. Her husband is an American football coach and a former linebacker who played in the NFL before retiring due to a heart condition.

Marcus is currently the head coach at the University of Notre Dame. Before that, he served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Notre Dame in 2021 and an assistant coach at the University of Cincinnati, Purdue University, Kent State University, and Ohio State University.

Marcus and Joanna Freeman’s relationship

The couple first met at Ohio State University where they were both studying. They began dating from their college days and exchanged their wedding vows on 10 February 2010. Together, they share six children, namely Vinny, Siena, Gino, Nico, Capri, and Rocco.

Their first child, Vinny was born in 2007 before they got married. Rocco is their youngest child; he was born in 2018. The family of eight currently resides in South Bend, Indiana, United States.

What is Joanna Freeman’s height?

Marcus Freeman’s wife stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Joanna Freeman is a celebrity wife from the United States of America. She came into the limelight for being coach Marcus Freeman's wife. She and her husband have been married for 12 years and have six children.

