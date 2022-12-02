Who is Amaury Guichon's wife? Get to know Fiona Guichon (Bergson)

Amaury Guichon’s wife, Fiona Bergson, is a tattoo artist and professional photographer. She came into the limelight after she started dating the famous pastry chef Amaury. She is also a social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram, where she posts captivating photography.

Photo: @fionaguichon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amaury Guichon’s wife began her photography career as a freelance street life photographer. She owns a tattoo shop and also manages her husband’s career. The couple has dated for a long time and has been married for a couple of years.

Profile summary

Full name Fiona Bergson Guichon Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Relationship status Married Partner Amaury Guichon Profession Photographer, tattoo artist Net worth $700 thousand

Fiona Guichon’s biography

The freelance photographer was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity.

Where does Fiona Guichon live? After spending her childhood in Canada, she moved to the US to pursue education and profession. She currently lives with her husband in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

What is Fiona Bergson’s age?

Amaury Guichon’s wife is 27 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1 April 1995. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Amaury Guichon's wife do?

Fiona is a freelance photographer and tattoo artist. She is a skilled photographer and shows her prowess in the area through the numerous captivating pictures she shares with her followers on her Instagram page. Some of her pictures include delicacies prepared by her chef husband, tattoo art and different scenes of places she tours worldwide.

She is an entrepreneur and owns Imperial Tattoo Connexion, a tattoo parlour based in Montreal, Canada. She uploads tattoo designs on her social media and the shop’s Instagram page, which have a considerable following.

Fiona is closely involved in her chef husband’s career and works as her manager. She is the director of international operations of Pastry Academy by Amaury Guichon. Additionally, she co-founded Sweet Shop by Amaury Guichon.

What is Fiona Guichon’s net worth?

According to 44 Bars, her net worth is estimated to be $700 thousand. However, the information source is not trustworthy since it is not verified. Her primary sources of income are earnings from her co-owned candy business and tattoo shop.

How long has Amaury Guichon been married?

The professional chef has been married to Fiona for about two years since they tied the knot in December 2020. It was a mini-wedding attended by a few people, and the couple plans to have a bigger ceremony.

Does Fiona Bergson and Amaury Guichon have kids?

The duo does not have children and prefers to focus on their career advancement. When asked by an Instagram fan whether she plans to have kids with Amaury, she replied;

It’s going to sound like a statement but for those who think alike and, like me, are more career-oriented, I want them to know that they are not alone. We are constantly undermined by society’s inability to separate women and motherhood, but that doesn’t mean we do not have a choice/or are in the wrong.

What is Fiona Guichon’s height?

Amaury Guichon’s spouse is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms).

Fast facts about Fiona Guichon

When is Fiona Guichon’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 1 April yearly and was born in 1995. What is Fiona Guicho’s nationality? She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity. Where is Fiona Guichon from? She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, but resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Who is Amaury Guichon’s wife? The celebrity pastry chef is married to photographer Fiona, and they have been together for about two years. Why is Fiona Guichon famous? She is known as a photographer, tattoo artist, and Instagram personality. However, her fame skyrocketed due to her relationship with the famous chef. How much is Fiona Guichon worth? Her net worth is alleged to be about $700 thousand. How tall is Fiona Bergson? She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Amaury Guichon’s wife thrives as a professional photographer and tattoo artist, owning a tattoo parlour. She also manages her husband's career, and the duo co-owns a couple of pastry businesses.

READ ALSO: Yori Sturrup’s biography: age, net worth, is she married?

Legit.ng recently published Yori Sturrup’s biography. She is an American YouTuber, hunter, and social media influencer popular for sharing her videos on YouTube.

Yori Sturrup loves hunting, and most of her videos on YouTube are about her hunting escapades. She hunts wild animals, such as wild boars and iguanas, and shares videos about cooking wild animals. Read her bio to find out whether the YouTuber is married and has a child.

Source: Legit.ng