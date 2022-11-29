Who is Markiplier's girlfriend? Meet Amy Nelson aka Peebles

Markiplier is a well-known and charismatic YouTuber who has amassed a large following thanks to his insightful gaming commentary videos. However, many may be unfamiliar with Markiplier's girlfriend, Amy Nelson, a graphic designer and animator from Cincinnati, Ohio. Mark and Amy began dating in 2015 and confirmed their relationship in 2016.

Amy Nelson, also known as Peebles on the internet, is a graphic designer and animator now residing in Los Angeles. Even though Peebles tries to lead a low-key life, her boyfriend frequently features her in her videos.

Profile summary

Full name Amy Nelson Also known as Peebles Gender Female Date of birth 21 March 1994 Age 28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Markiplier Profession Graphic designer, illustrator

Who is Markiplier's girlfriend?

Peebles is a graphic designer and animator born on 21 March 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States of America. Amy Nelson's age is 28 years as of 2022.

What does Markiplier's GF do?

Amy Nelson Peebles works as a graphic designer and illustrator. She is also active on social media platforms such as Twitter, where she has over 244 thousand followers, and Instagram, where she has over 400 thousand followers.

She frequently posts personal photos, creative art, and pictures of her pet dog. The star also has a website where she displays her illustrations to the world.

When did Markiplier and Amy Nelson meet?

Markiplier and Amy began dating in 2015 but were first seen together in 2016 at VidCon. She soon made her first appearance on Markiplier's channel in a video titled Don't Laugh Challenge#5 and has since appeared in several of Mark's videos.

How tall is Amy Nelson?

Markiplier's girlfriend is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres) and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-25-34 inches (81-64-86 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Markiplier's girlfriend? His girlfriend is Amy Nelson, a graphic designer and animator from Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. Is Markiplier married? The American YouTuber is not officially married; he is currently dating Amy Nelson. Are Mark and Amy still together? The couple is still together. They've been dating for about seven years, and both live in Los Angeles. How old is Amy Nelson? The graphic designer is 28 years as of 2022. When is Amy Nelson's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 21 March every year. What is Amy Nelson's height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall. What is Amy Nelson's net worth? Her alleged net worth is estimated to be $400 thousand.

Amy Nelson, Markiplier's girlfriend, is a graphic designer and animator. She rose to fame due to her relationship with Markiplier, a well-known American YouTuber.

