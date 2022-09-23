Milana Vayntrub’s relationship timeline: who has she dated?

Milana Vayntrub’s relationship with John Mayer thrust her into the spotlight back in the early 2000s. She has since grown to be known as AT&T Lily Adams by starring in commercials for the telecommunications company. The Uzbekistan-born actress and comedian is outspoken about her work and social life. However, she keeps her love and family life away from the public.

Milana Vayntrub poses before the Robot Chicken Panel during New York Comic Con 2019 - Day 2 at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 04, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Milana has had recurring roles in many popular TV series, including This Is Us and Other Space. Aside from acting, Vayntrub is an outspoken activist and a comedian. She is the co-founder of "Can't Do Nothing", an organisation that raises awareness of the refugee crisis in Europe.

Milana Vayntrub’s relationship timeline

Since she made her acting debut in 1995, Milana has worked hard to keep her personal life private. She once mentioned that she fears revealing her romantic partner to the public. Still, she has generated much interest in her dating life among her fans. Here are the guys the actress has dated and been rumoured to be with.

Milana Vayntrub and John Mayer

Milana Vayntrub and John Mayer. Photo: @mintmilana, @johnmayer on Instagram (modified by author)

The actress has had only one publicised romantic relationship. In 2006, she was rumoured to be dating American singer and songwriter John Mayer. According to reports, their relationship was more of a casual fling than a serious relationship. Even so, Milana Vayntrub and John Mayer are said to have been involved for close to a year ending in 2007.

However, the Your Body Is a Wonderland singer was also rumoured to simultaneously have multiple other romantic involvements. In addition to Vayntrub, he was linked to Jessica Simpson, Cameron Diaz and Minka Kelly, all between 2006 and 2007. Neither Mayer nor Vayntrub have ever addressed the rumours about their relationship.

The relationship between Milana Vayntrub and John Mayer attracted a lot of backlash for the singer. At the time, the stand-up comedian was 19 years old while Mayer was 28. Their age difference raised a lot of eyebrows. It also got Mayer a lot of hate when he later dated other significantly younger women, including Taylor Swift.

Is Milana Vayntrub married?

Since her breakup from John Mayer, Milana has largely kept her personal life private. She revealed that she is indeed married and has a son with her husband. However, she does not share photos of her family online. She also doesn’t go out with them publicly, so the identities of Milana Vayntrub’s husband and son remain unknown.

Speaking on the Meditative Story podcast, Milana revealed that she and her husband were intent on being present in their son’s life. The American actress talked about the difficulties of growing up with a long-distance father. She said she did not want the same for her son, so she and her husband would do their best to be active and available parents.

While writing about her husband and son, Milana revealed that she had terminated a pregnancy ten years earlier. She added that she was with her first boyfriend out of college at the time and couldn’t afford to raise a baby. Vayntrub used her story to champion women's rights, saying she was glad she had a baby when she was ready.

What is Milana Vayntrub’s sexuality?

Milana does not divulge a lot of information about her dating life. Instead, the activist mostly shares photos with her friends, co-workers, and pet dog. Her secrecy led fans to come up with many theories, and some suspected that she was either gay or bi.

The rumours started when she publicly declared her support for the LGBTQ+ community. Since Milana never talks about the men she dates, fans concluded that she dated the ladies she posted on social media.

The rumours were further fuelled when she hung out with Liz Elverenli, a television writer and producer who is openly queer. Milana has never directly addressed the gossip, but she shared a tweet in which she said Liz wished she was “more gay”. Additionally, there is no proof that she’s gay, and she has been in two confirmed heterosexual relationships.

FAQs

Is Milana Vayntrub single? No, AT&T Lily Adams is married. However, there is no information on when she got married or who her husband is, as she keeps it private. How many children does Lily from AT&T have? The actress has one son, born in 2020. Who is Milana Vayntrub’s baby father? The actress has a baby with her husband, both of whom she keeps away from the spotlight. Did Milana Vayntrub and John Mayer ever date? The two were rumoured to have had an affair between 2006 and 2007. However, neither of them ever confirmed or denied the rumours. How many people has Milana Vayntrub dated in the past? She has dated at least two people; John Mayer and her current husband.

Since her publicised affair with singer John Mayer, Milana Vayntrub’s relationship history has remained a mystery. Although she is married with one child, she keeps her family away from the spotlight. She revealed that she is afraid of showing her romantic partner to the public and has stayed true to this conviction.

