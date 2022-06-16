Xisca Perelló’s biography: what is known about Rafa Nadal's wife?

Xisca Perelló,’ also known as Maria Francisca Perelló, is a Spanish businesswoman, director and celebrity wife. She is the general director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation. Xisca has previously worked at Mapfre, a Spanish multinational insurance company based in Majadahonda, Madrid.

Rafa Nadal's wife, Xisca Perello attends the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Perez Llorca auditorium on November 17, 2021, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Xisca Perelló is best known as Rafa Nadal's wife. Her husband is a Spanish tennis player, currently ranked number 4 worldwide by the Association of Tennis Professionals. Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, the most in history, including 14 French Open titles.

Profile summary

Full name Maria Francisca Perelló’ Nickname Xisca Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 1988 Age 33 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Manacor, Majorca, Spain Current residence Manacor, Majorca, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother María Pascual Father Bernat Perelló Relationship status Married Husband Rafael Nadal University University of Balearic Islands Profession Businesswoman, director Net worth $500,000

Maria Francisca Perelló’s biography

Where is Xisca Perelló from? She was raised in Manacor, Majorca, Spain. Her husband was also raised in Majorca. Xisca Perelló’s parents' are María Pascual and Bernat Perelló. She comes from a working-class family. Her father worked as a construction contractor while her mother served as a local official in her home town.

Nadal's wife prefers to be called by her nickname, Xisca. The celebrity wife holds a Spanish nationality and comes from a Christian family.

How old is Xisca Perello?

As of June 2022, Xisca Perelló's age is 33 years. She was born on 7 July 1988. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Educational background

After graduating high school, Perelló was enrolled at the University of the Balearic Islands, located in Palma on the island of Majorca. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the university.

Ana Maria Parera, Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello attend the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation on November 18, 2021, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Jose Oliva

The celebrity wife moved to Barcelona, Spain to further her studies. She enrolled at ESADE, where she took a postgraduate course in NGO Management and Management.

What does Rafa Nadal's wife do?

She is the director-general of the Rafa Nadal Foundation. Perelló has worked with the organisation for close to 10 years. She started working at the foundation in October 2012. Xisca has served in different roles. Her first role in the organisation was as the project manager, a role she held for 7 years.

Rafa's wife previously worked as a sports event organizer at IMG. After graduating from ESADE, she worked as a sports marketer. Perelló has also worked as an insurer for the Spanish multinational insurance company Mapfre which is based in Majadahonda, Madrid.

How much is Xisca Perelló worth?

According to the Gossip Biography, Xisca Perelló's net worth is $500,000. It is alleged that the celebrity wife has made her money working as a DG in the Rafa Nadal Foundation. However, she is yet to come public about his wealth.

How did Nadal meet his wife?

As mentioned earlier, Xisca and Nadal come from the same hometown of Manacor, Majorca, in the Baltic islands of Spain. Rafa met his wife through his sister, Maribel Nadal. Xisca and Maribel were childhood friends who went to the same school.

Nadal and Xisca started dating in 2005. They have kept their relationship private throughout the years. Perelló rarely attends Nadal's matches. She has stated that she chooses not to attend most of her husband's tennis matches to preserve their relationship.

When was Rafael Nadal's wedding?

The couple tied the knot on 19 October 2019 in a castle in Majorca called La Fortaleza after dating for close to 14 years. It is rumoured that Nadal proposed in May 2019 in Rome. Three hundred fifty guests, including tennis stars such as Juan Carlos, attended their wedding.

Is Rafa Nadal's wife pregnant?

Yes, she is. Rafa, in an interview, confirmed that he and his wife are expecting their first child. He had this to say:

If all goes well, I’m going to be a father. I don’t know what will change in my life because I don’t have experience, but I don’t think it will change my professional life.

Where is Nadal's wife now?

Perelló keeps a low profile away. She rarely appears in public. Additionally, she is not active on social media. Nonetheless, she is believed to be staying with her husband in Manacor, Majorca, Spain.

Francisca Perello attends Rafa Nadal's match at the Mutua Madrid Open, May 5, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Francisco Guerra

How tall is Xisca Perello?

Xisca Perello's height is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres. She also weighs around 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. However, it is possible she has added a little more weight now that she is pregnant.

FAQs

What is Xisca Perelló's age? As of 2022, her age is 34 years old. She was born on 7 July 1988. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. Who are Xisca Perelló’s parents? Her parents' names are María Pascual and Bernat Perelló. How did Rafa and Xisca meet? The couple met through Rafa's sister Maribel Nadal. When was Xisca Perelló's wedding? Her wedding was on 19 October 2019. It was held in a Spanish castle called Fortaleza in Majorca. What does Xisca Perello do? She is the general director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation. What is Xisca Perelló's height? She is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Xisca Perelló’ also known as Maria Francisca, is a Spanish director best known as Raphael Nadal's wife. She has always kept a low profile even though she comes from a celebrity family. Xisca is the general director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation.

