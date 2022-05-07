Jack Payne’s biography: age, height, sister, net worth, is he married?

Jack Payne is a social media personality from the United States of America. He is famous due to his TikTok account, where he posts hilarious videos such as pranks, dance, and lip-syncing videos. He is also known for his tumbling videos on TikTok.

Jack Payne began his social media career on Vine, where he used to share his short videos. Currently, he is famous on other social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, with a considerable fan base.

Jack Payne’s biography

On 21 May 1997, Jack was born in Lexington, South Carolina, United States of America. His mother’s name is Kelly; she is a high school teacher. The internet personality has two siblings, a brother, and a sister. Jack Payne’s sister is called Sarah.

The TikTok star grew up in a Christian family. Are Jack Payne and Bailey Payne brothers? Yes. Bailey is Jack's older brother. Bailey is also an internet sensation.

What is Jack Payne’s nationality?

He is of American nationality, and his ethnicity is white.

How old is Jack Payne?

Jack Payne’s age is 25 years as of 2022.

What is Jack Payne’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Jack Payne do for a living?

He is a TikTok star and social media personality. He began his entertaining career on Vine, where he used to post gymnastic videos.

He is on TikTok, and he shares lip-syncing and dance videos. He also posts tumbling clips and pranks with his girlfriend. His TikTok account has grown popular due to the nature of his content. Presently, he has over 6.5 million followers.

He also has an Instagram account. He usually uses the platform to share his photos, short tumbling videos, and pranks. He has over 499 thousand followers.

Does Jack Payne have a YouTube channel?

Yes. He has a YouTube channel which he launched on 19 May 2015. He uploaded his first video titled Best Flippers In The World Takeover LA in 2018.

His YouTube channel consists of vlogs, challenges, pranks, and tumbling videos. He has collaborated with his girlfriend in most of his YouTube videos. Currently, he has over 2.62 million subscribers.

The TikTok star also owns a Cringe Fam company, where he sells merchandise which consists of stickers, clothes, and accessories. He owns the merch with his girlfriend.

Is Jack Payne a cheerleader?

He was a cheerleader of the Capital Cheer Legends Team. In 2019, he won the Cheerleading World Championship and shared a photo on Instagram. Moreover, the social media influencer has participated in America's Got Talent.

What is Jack Payne’s net worth?

According to Net Worth Spot, he allegedly has a net worth of $2.26 million. However, this information is not official. He earns his wealth from his social media career. Moreover, the sales from his merchandise also add to his total income.

Did Jack Payne get married?

No, however, he is in a relationship with Affaf Buslach, a social media celebrity. The two started dating in 2018. They usually post each other’s photos on their respective social media pages.

On 8 October 2021, during her birthday, the TikTok star posted their photo on Instagram, with the following caption,

Happy birthday my queen…You are amazing. I love spending every second with you (even in the bathroom at chipotle), and I'm so proud of you for everything you've accomplished! There's no goal you can't reach. You are so beautiful...I love you to the moon and back…

The couple often collaborates on YouTube videos. They have a YouTube channel called Cringe Fam, where they usually upload funny reaction videos. They created it in 2019.

What is Jack Payne’s height?

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall (175 centimetres) and weighs 143 lbs (65 kg).

Jack Payne’s fast facts

How many siblings does Jack Payne have? He has 2 siblings, Bailey and Sarah. What ethnicity is Jack Payne? His ethnicity is white. How tall is Jack Payne? He is 5 feet 9 inches tall (175 centimetres). How much does Jack Payne weigh? He weighs 143 lbs (65 kg). How much is Jack worth? His net worth is alleged to be $2.26 million as of 2022. Are Jack Payne and Bailey Payne related? Yes; they are brothers.

Jack Payne is an American social media personality and content creator. He is famous for his pranks, challenges, tumbling, lip-syncing, and dance videos.

Source: Legit.ng