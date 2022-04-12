Capron Funk’s biography: age, height, wife, children, net worth

Capron Funk is a popular YouTuber and scooter rider from the United States. He co-runs a YouTube channel titled Funk Bros with his brother Corey and cousin Tyler. Most of their content includes stunts, vlogs, challenges, and pranks. He is also recognized for his self-titled channel, where he has been posting stunts and skit videos.

The influencer during his scooter training sessions. Photo: @capron

Source: Instagram

Funk has been in the social circles for more than six years now. Since 2015, he has been consistently growing his audience on various social media platforms. Apart from YouTube, he has a dedicated audience on TikTok and Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name: Capron Funk

Capron Funk Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 28 April 1993

: 28 April 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth: Temecula, California, United States

Temecula, California, United States Current residence : California, United States

: California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6’ 4”

: 6’ 4” Height in centimetres: 193

193 Weight in pounds: 176

176 Weight in kilograms : 80

: 80 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Father: Robert Funk

Robert Funk Mother: Kimberly Ann

Kimberly Ann Siblings : 1

: 1 Brother : Corey

: Corey Relationship status : Married

: Married Wife: Rydel Lynch

Rydel Lynch Children : 1

: 1 Son : Super Capron

: Super Capron Profession : Scooter rider, YouTuber

: Scooter rider, YouTuber Education : Temescal Canyon High School

: Temescal Canyon High School Net worth : $1 million - $5 million

: $1 million - $5 million Instagram : @capron

: @capron Twitter : @capronfunk

: @capronfunk YouTube : Funk Bros, Capron Funk

: Funk Bros, Capron Funk TikTok: @capronfunky

Capron Funk’s biography

The Scooter rider in a blue T-shirt. Photo: @capron

Source: Instagram

He was born in Temecula, California, the USA, to Robert and Kimberly Ann. He has a younger brother named Corey, who is also a scooter rider.

Concerning his educational history, he attended Temescal Canyon High School. Later on, he decided to be home-schooled so as to fully concentrate on his career as a scooter rider.

How old is Capron Funk?

Capron Funk's age is 29 years old as of 2022. He was born on 28 April 1993, and his birth sign is Taurus.

What does Capron Funk do?

He is a well-known scooter rider and content creator. He began his career as a scooter rider by taking part in local scooter riding competitions. Later on, he started participating in national and international scooter championships.

In 2015, he emerged the second after his brother Corey in the Scooter Hut Pro Series, which was held in Melbourne, Australia. The two were both awarded $20k.

The influencer, alongside his younger brother Corey and cousin Tyler, created a YouTube channel titled Funk Bros on 9 November 2015.

Their channel got a boost when AJ Loft, the creator of RodKingz, joined hands with them with the aim of changing Funk Bros into a significant sports brand worldwide. Today, the channel has over 6.63 million subscribers. He also has a self-titled YouTube channel where he has a considerable following of 728k subscribers.

Aside from posting his videos on YouTube, the American influencer also shares his content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he has 598k followers as of 2022. He also has a substantial following of 2 million followers on TikTok and 77.1k followers on Twitter.

What is Capron Funk's net worth?

According to Celebs Life Real, his net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. This value is, however, not verified.

Who is Capron Funk's wife?

The YouTuber with his family. Photo: @capron

Source: Instagram

The American scooter rider is married to Rydel Lynch. The two started dating in June 2019 when Funk requested her to be his girlfriend during a concert of The Driver Era. Later on, the pair engaged, and they eventually got married on 12 September 2020.

Who are Capron Funk's children?

They welcomed their first child on 11 April 2021. Capron Funk's baby is called Super Capron Funk. It was also reported in February 2022 that the couple was expecting their second child, a baby girl.

How tall is Capron Funk?

The famous YouTuber is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres), and he weighs about 176 lbs (80 kg). He has green eyes and light brown hair.

Capron Funk is a well-known American scooter rider, YouTuber and social media influencer. He has a massive following across various social media platforms, especially YouTube and TikTok.

