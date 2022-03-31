Anastasia Martin’s biography: age, birthday, parents, boyfriend

Anastasia Martin is a British actress and singer. She is best known for her appearance in TV shows such as Heirs of the Night, where she plays Alisa von Vamalia and In from the Cold, where she plays Faina Orlov.

Anastasia Martin during a photoshoot. Photo: @anastasiamartin11

Anastasia Martin started her career as an actress at the age of twelve. She was first featured in a high school musical. Although Anastasia was initially shy, she fell in love with what was going on backstage.

Profile summary

Full name : Anastasia Martin

: Anastasia Martin Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 1 May 2000

: 1 May 2000 Age : 22 years old (as of 2022)

: 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth : London, England

: London, England Current residence : London, England

: London, England Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 5"

: 5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actress, singer

: Actress, singer Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

Anastasia Martin’s bio

Anastasia is a British born actress and singer. She has spent most of her life in London, England.

When is Anastasia Martin's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on the 1st day of May every year. Martin's zodiac sign is Taurus.

How old is Anastasia Martin?

As of 2022, Anastasia Martin's age is 22 years. She was born on 1st May 2000 in London, England.

Career

Martin is best known as an actress and singer. She has appeared in several TV series. She began her career in 2012 at her local high school. At the time, she was only twelve years. One of her friends invited her to audition for a musical for the drama club. However, she initially did not want to audition for the role since she was shy.

Anastasia Martin with her pet dog. Photo: @anastasiamartin11

She would overcome her shyness and audition for the role. Martin got the role and has stated that she loved every bit of it. This is what she had to say about how she fell in love with acting.

As I started rehearsing for it, I realised that I was really loving the process and the exploration that was happening in the rehearsal room with the creative team and the other actors. I was a very shy child and acting gave me a confidence and a place to express myself that I had never had before.

Her first role on screen came in 2015 when she appeared in the TV series Legends. She played Peet'matz. In the show, she was featured in season two in episode eight, titled The Legend of Doku Zakayev. She was only on set for a couple of days since her role was minor. However, the actress has stated that the show sparked her interest in filming since she was only involved in plays.

Anastasia's next feature came in 2020 when she made an appearance on the TV show Doctors. She featured in season 21, episode 43, in an episode titled Intruder. Martin plays Paige Gibson.

Her most recognizable role has been on the show Heirs of the Night, where she plays Alisa von Vamalia. She is the main character on the show.

As of 2022, she has been cast in two films, which are in their post-production stages. Additionally, she has appeared in theatre plays and musicals. She has stated that she loves to sing, and musical plays give her the best platform to showcase her talent.

Anastasia Martin's movies and TV shows

According to IMDB, she has 7 credits to her name. They include:

Legends (2015) - Peet'mat

(2015) - Peet'mat Doctors (2020) - Paige Gibson

(2020) - Paige Gibson Heirs of the Night (2019 - 2020) - Alisa von Vamalia

(2019 - 2020) - Alisa von Vamalia Tears Dry to Frost (2021) - Young Woman

(2021) - Young Woman In from the Cold (2022) - Faina Orlov

(2022) - Faina Orlov Little Women: The Musical (post-production) - Beth

(post-production) - Beth Wolves of War (post-production) - Hannah

How much is Anastasia Martin worth?

As of 2022, Anastasia Martin's net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is unverifiable. She has made her money from her appearances in different films.

A photo of Anastasia Martin during the filming of Heirs of the Night. Photo: @anastasiamartin11

Anastasia Martin’s fast facts

How old is Anastasia Martin? As of 2022, her age is 22 years. Is Anastasia Martin Russian? No, she is not. She was born and raised in London, England. Where does Anastasia Martin live? She currently resides in London, England. Does Martin sing? Yes, she does. She has stated on numerous occasions that she likes to express herself through song and movement. Who is Anastasia Martin's boyfriend? She keeps a low profile and does not share much about her life. As a result, her boyfriend's identity remains unknown. How tall is Anastasia Martin? She has an estimated height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)

Anastasia Martin is a young actress and singer from London, England. She has featured in a number of movies and TV shows.

