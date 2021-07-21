Montana Helena Klein Yao's biography: age, ethnicity, husband

Montana Helena Klein Yao is famous as the wife of the basketballer Malik Beasley. She is a model who has participated in beauty contests, as well as an Instagram model who posts photos of herself on the social platform regularly.

The model taking a selfie Photo: @montanayao

The model started dating the NBA basketball player in 2018, and they eventually got married. Together they have a son named Makai. The couple was in the spotlight for a cheating scandal in November 2020. Find out all about Montana and how she's doing now in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Montana Helena Klein Yao

Montana Helena Klein Yao Alias: Montana

Montana Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 5, 1997

August 5, 1997 Age: 24 (as of 2021)

24 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Newport Beach, California, United States

Newport Beach, California, United States Current residence: California

California Nationality: American

American Montana Yao's ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Career: Model

Model Famous as: Malik Beasley's wife

Malik Beasley's wife Fluently speaks: English

English Height in feet: 5'8

5'8 Height in centimetres: 172.7

172.7 Weight in pounds: 134.5

134.5 Weight in kilograms: 61

61 Measurements in inches: 34-24-36

34-24-36 Measurements in centimetres: 86-61-91

86-61-91 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Sandy blonde

Sandy blonde Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley Children: 1

1 Father: Paul

Paul Mother: Gina

Gina Net worth: $1.4 million

$1.4 million Instagram: @montanayao

Montana Helena Klein Yao's biography

Klein was born on August 5, 1997 in Newport Beach, California. Montana Yao's age is 24 as of 2021.

Yao reclining on a divan. Photo: @montanayao

Montana Yao's parents are Paul and Gina Klein Yao. She was born and raised as an only child.

Montana Yao's ethnicity is mixed. Her mum has Irish, German, and English roots, while her dad is of Chinese heritage. Gina has a passion for fashion and is the founder and co-owner of JaggerEdge, a company that makes edgy iPhone covers and other fashion accessories.

Education

Yao attended Maranatha High School before proceeding on to Malibu High School, where she graduated in 2015.

Career

Helena works as a model. She participated in and won the 2016 Miss Malibu Teen contest. She was also in the Miss California Teen USA 2016 contest, and she emerged among the top ten. She posts her photos on Instagram, where she currently has 151k+ followers.

Yao is also a rapper. She posted her first rap video in 2016, and it got many views and positive comments.

What's the deal between Montana Yao and Malik Beasley?

Montana and Malik started dating in 2018, and they eventually got married in 2020. They share a son, who they named Makai Joseph Beasley (born March 2019).

Montana smiling at the camera. Photo: @montanayao

The couple attracted public attention in November 2020 for a cheating scandal. Montana Yao's husband was accused of cheating on his wife with the actress and model Larsa Pippen. Larsa is the ex-wife of the NBA star Scottie Pippen. Helena learnt of her husband's infidelity when photos of Larsa and Beasley holding hands were shared online.

Allegedly, Malik asked Larsa out via Instagram comments one week before they were photographed together. The two were seen at a shopping complex in Miami holding hands and having a good time with each other.

Yao responded to the photos in an Instagram post, expressing her shock and disappointment. Reportedly, she filed for divorce after discovering the affair. She later thanked her Instagram fans for their support.

In May 2021, Malik wrote an apology to his estranged partner on his Instagram page. He said that his head wasn't in the right place for him to have done what he did to Montana and their son. He went ahead to proclaim his love for her and asked for forgiveness.

Helena appreciated the apology, and more so because it was done publicly, so all people knew about Malik's love for her. She went ahead to call out Larsa in a separate post telling her to stop embarrassing herself and her kids. In her response, Larsa claimed that Malik had pursued her persistently before she even knew that the basketballer was married. All the posts were later deleted.

Montana Yao's net worth

According to Idol Net Worth, the model is worth $1.4 million. This comes from her modelling career, JaggerEdge, as well as various sponsorship deals, including Stiiizy and Bumble BFF.

Montana Helena Klein Yao is an American model and rapper. She is the wife of Malik Beasley and the mother of one son, Makai.

