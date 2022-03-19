Alice Delish’s biography: age, real name, nationality, net worth

Who is Alice Delish? S he is a professional cosplayer from the United States of America. She is also a social media influencer, with large followings on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. What else is known about her?

Delish in a stunning cosplay outfit while holding a sword. Photo: @alice_delish (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Social media sites such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have evolved into go-to places for a variety of people over time. Alice Delish has used this platform to expand on her work, ideas, and passions. Have a look at her biography to find out more about her life.

Profile summary

Full name: Alice Delish

Alice Delish Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: California, United States

California, United States Current residence: California, United States

California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 2"

5' 2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 30-24-34

30-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 76-60-86

76-60-86 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Profession: Social media influencer and cosplayer

Social media influencer and cosplayer Net worth: $364,000

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Alice Delish's biography

Delish in a spider woman outfit. Photo: @alice_delish

Source: Instagram

Where is Alice Delish from? The TikTok star was born in California, United States. Alice is quite public concerning her professional modelling and cosplayer roles. On the other hand, she is quite a private lady regarding information concerning her early life, family background, and early school life.

What is AliceDelish's real name?

In all of her social media channels, she uses the name Alice Delish. Regardless, she hasn't stated whether that is her genuine name or a nickname.

What is Alice Delish's nationality?

The popular social media influencer is an American national.

Rise to fame

Alice Delish's enticing Instagram images have garnered her international prominence as an Instagram star. In addition, her creativity has allowed her to take on a variety of cosplay roles.

Her fame in the field of cosplay has risen gradually as a result of her diverse costume designs and ability to imitate a variety of comical female characters.

She is also a social media influencer. She created her Instagram account in 2020 and has amassed 960 thousand followers in a short period. She is also active on TikTok with 1.5 million followers. She primarily uploads dance videos and lip-syncs while cosplaying various characters.

Alice is also active on YouTube. She started her channel on 14 November 2021, and she now has over 384.82 thousand views and 11.6k subscribers.

What is Alice Delish's net worth?

Delish holding a yellow leaf. Photo: @alice_delish

Source: Instagram

According to Stats Mash, her net worth is estimated to be $364,000. She has acquired her wealth from her cosplay modelling career and working with various brands and corporates. This information is not from a verified source.

How tall is Alice Delish?

Alice Delish's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) and weighs 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Alice has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements are 30-24-34 inches (76-60-86 centimetres).

Alice Delish is a social media influencer and cosplayer who is passionate about her work. She is well-known for her brilliant cosplay themes, which have gained her hundreds of followers on social media.

READ ALSO: Brooke Sabey's biography: age, height, birthday, parents, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Brooke Sabey. She is an American YouTuber whose popularity skyrocketed after launching her own YouTube channel, where she regularly posts challenge videos travel and adventure vlogs.

She has also ventured into entrepreneurship, owning an online apparel brand. She has amassed a sizable fan base across social media channels. How old is she? Take a peek at her biography to find out more fascinating facts about her.

Source: Legit.ng