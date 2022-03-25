Deavan Clegg’s biography: what is the 90 Day Fiance star up to now?

Who is Deavan Clegg? She is an unscripted reality star and model from America. She is popular for her appearance in the show titled 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Besides, she is prominent on Instagram, where she shares modelling content and lifestyle photos.

Deavan has a YouTube channel called Family Vanny. She shares content that reveals her life beyond TLC.

Profile summary

Full name: Deavan Clegg

Deavan Clegg Nickname: Junnyvanny

Junnyvanny Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15 November 1996

15 November 1996 Age: 25 years (as of April 2022)

25 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’8’’

5’8’’ Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Elicia

Elicia Father: Steve

Steve Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Raven

Raven Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Topher Park

Topher Park Children: 2

2 Daughter: Drascilla

Drascilla Son: Taeyang

Taeyang Profession: Model, reality TV star

Model, reality TV star Net worth: $4 million

$4 million Instagram: @deavanclegg

Deavan Clegg’s biography

The reality star was born on 15 November 1996 in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. Her parents are Steve and Elicia Clegg. She has a younger sister named Raven. She holds American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

How old is Deavan Clegg?

As of April 2022, the Instagram star is 25 years old. She celebrates her birthday on 15 November every year. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Deavan Clegg’s job?

The popular model was a professional horror makeup artist before appearing on the 90 Days Fiancé. She and her ex-husband appeared in seasons one and two of the show. She is also a prominent name on the internet. She has an Instagram account where she has over 506k followers.

On 6 May 2019, she created a YouTube channel called FamilyVanny. The channel was initially named after her nickname, Junnyvanny. Since then, the reality star has been sharing the content of her life beyond TLC. At the moment, the channel has over 106k subscribers. She also has an OnlyFans page.

Did Deavan Clegg get plastic surgery?

Yes, she did. Early in 2019, Clegg posted some of the now-deleted photos of destroyed lip fillers she got in South Korea. After the procedure, she learnt that some of the products in the injection hadn’t gone through testing. As a result, she experienced intense swelling and felt that her lips were eternally damaged.

With the help of Heather Rohrer of Aesthetic Medicine LV, her lips have since healed. Later in December 2019, she revealed she had gone through other cosmetic surgeries. However, she claims she hasn't had work done on her nose.

What is Deavan Clegg’s net worth?

The tattooed reality TV celebrity has multiple sources of income, including YouTube and Instagram. She is also monetizing her recognition on OnlyFans. According to HollywoodsMagazine, she is worth $4 million. However, this information is not verified.

Relationships

After completing high school, Deavan moved in with a man she referred to as Tom. Later, she gave birth to a daughter, Drascilla. However, Tom turned out to be abusive and even threatened to and tried to kidnap Deavan Clegg’s daughter. She obtained a restraining order against him and eventually left.

After that, the YouTube star met Jihoon Lee, a phone dealer, through a dating app. The South Korean native reserved a ticket to the United States to meet his future wife after three months of online dating. Despite the language barrier, Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee fell in love and got engaged. On 11 April 2019, they welcomed a son named Taeyang Scuti. Later on, the YouTuber moved to South Korea to be with her husband.

Are Deavan and Jihoon still together?

Because Jihoon had mounting debts and did not have a stable job, the couple frequently argued about their finances. Their marriage ended in August 2020. Clegg moved back to the US and started filing for divorce. A few days later, the OnlyFans model revealed she was in a romantic relationship with Topher Park.

Deavan Clegg’s new boyfriend is a Korean-American actor. He has been featured in films like Boned (2015), Spa Night (2016), and Mango Sticky Rice (2016). He has also appeared in TV series like Tales of Titans (2017), Six Degrees of Everything (2015), and Jungle Justice (2015).

What are Deavan's height and weight?

Clegg is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms).

Fast facts about Deavan from 90 Day Fiance

The reality TV star has black hair and blue eyes.

She has multiple tattoos on her body, including Edward Scissorhands on her left bicep.

Where is Deavan Clegg now? Currently, Clegg resides in Los Angeles, California with Topher and her kids.

She is a brand ambassador for Brightside Boutique, and her followers can use her affiliate codes to get discounts for their purchases.

While in a relationship with Jihoon, Deavan had a miscarriage, although her ex-husband claims it was a mutually agreed upon abortion.

The name 'Taeyang' that Clegg gave to her son means 'Sun'.

Deavan Clegg gained much fame through the 90 Day Fiancé show. Against her fans’ expectations, she revealed she was in a romantic relationship with someone new shortly after separating with her husband. She is living in California, with her new boyfriend, creating content for their YouTube channel.

