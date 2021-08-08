Matt Cornett’s biography: age, height, partner, movies and TV shows

Matt Cornett is an American actor. He rose to fame for playing Zach Barnes on Nickelodeon's Bella and the Bulldogs and as EJ on Disney's High School Musical: The Musical - The Series. Since his debut on the big screen, he has played many roles in movies and TV shows, increasing his fan base and career opportunities.

Actor Matt Cornett. Photo: @mattcornett

Source: Instagram

Here is everything you need to know about the actor who portrayed Zach Barnes on the television show Bella and the Bulldogs.

Profile summary

Full name: Matt Cornett

Matt Cornett Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 6 October 1998

6 October 1998 Matt Cornett’s age: 22 years (as of August 2021)

22 years (as of August 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Rogers, Arkansas, the USA

Rogers, Arkansas, the USA Current residence: Los Angeles, the USA

Los Angeles, the USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6’

6’ Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Body measurements in inches: 39-29-38

39-29-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 99-74-97

99-74-97 Shoe size: 11 (US)

11 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Rhonda

Rhonda Father: Art

Art Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Girlfriend: Brookelynn Elizabeth

Brookelynn Elizabeth Profession: Actor

Actor Instagram: @mattcornett

@mattcornett Twitter: @Matt_Cornett_

@Matt_Cornett_ Facebook: @mattcornett24

Matt Cornett's biography

The actor is from Rogers, a small town in Arkansas, the USA. He was born to Rhonda and Art Cornett. He has two older siblings – a sister and a brother.

How old is Matt Cornett?

Matt Cornett’s birthday is on 6 October. The actor was born in 1998. As of 2021, he is 22 years old.

Career

Since his early adolescence, the boy had aspired to be an actor. He enrolled in acting classes and landed some minor roles in his hometown.

Nonetheless, living in Arkansas did not provide adequate conditions for the development of his acting abilities. As a result, he decided to relocate to Los Angeles in 2014.

There, success did not come easily to him. Before becoming famous, he worked extensively in the film industry, starring in TV commercials and advertisements and playing minor roles.

He was cast as Zach Barnes in Bella and the Bulldogs in 2016. This role later earned him a Young Artist Award in 2016 for "Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actor."

Matt Cornett’s movies and TV shows

Matt Cornett with his colleagues on set. Photo: @mattcornett

Source: Instagram

Matt Cornett, the Bella and the Bulldogs star, has done a lot of acting work, including appearances in many popular films and television shows.

Matt Cornett’s movies

2013 – Family Treasure (Bully #2)

(Bully #2) 2013 – Can (Diego)

(Diego) 2015 – I Think My Babysitter’s an Alien (Glenn)

(Glenn) 2015 – The Dunes Club (Carter)

(Carter) 2016 – Inconceivable (Zach)

(Zach) 2017 – Fading (Matt)

(Matt) 2018 – Alex & Me (Logan Wills)

(Logan Wills) 2018 – Perfect Citizens (Nathan Schurzer)

(Nathan Schurzer) 2018 – Stressed to Death (Alston Garrett)

Television series

2012 – 2014 – Nightmare U (Daniel)

(Daniel) 2013 – Southland (Lou)

(Lou) 2015 – 2016 – Bella and the Bulldogs (Zach Barnes)

(Zach Barnes) 2016 – Future Shock (Chad)

(Chad) 2016 – The Middle (Duncan)

(Duncan) 2016 – Criminal Minds (Austin Settergren)

(Austin Settergren) 2017 – Speechless (Chase)

(Chase) 2017 – 2018 – Life in Pieces (Ryan)

(Ryan) 2018 – Alone Together (Logan)

(Logan) 2019 – Game Shakers (Blake)

(Blake) 2019 – 2020 – The Goldbergs (Andrew Gallery)

(Andrew Gallery) 2019 – 2021 – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (E.J. Caswell)

(E.J. Caswell) 2019 – School for Boys (Leo Grecco)

Is Matt Cornett single in 2021?

No, he is not. The actor is currently in a relationship with Brookelynn Elizabeth.

She is a social media personality and a fashion model. She was previously in a relationship with actor and singer Liam Attridge. They split up in 2018.

On July 11, the same year, she began dating Matt.

Matt Cornett and his girlfriend. Photo: @mattcornett

Source: Instagram

On their first anniversary, the actor shared a series of photos taken at a movie theatre, captioned with the words:

Happy 1 year to my night owl. This has been the greatest year of my life with the greatest memories yet and I cannot wait for many more to come. I love you to the moon and back.

Despite numerous rumours about their breakup, the beloveds are still together and continue to share their happiness on social media.

How tall is Matt Cornett?

Matt Cornett’s height is 6 feet, or 183 centimetres.

What is Matt Cornett’s weight?

The actor's weigh is 65 kg or 143 pounds.

Where does Matt Cornett live now?

The actor currently resides in Los Angeles, the USA.

What episode does EJ sing A Billion Sorrys?

A Billion Sorrys is a song from The Wonderstudies. It is the third episode of the first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The song is performed by Cornett’s character, E.J. Caswell. The actor also enjoys singing and playing the guitar in his spare time, so singing A Billion Sorrys was not a difficult task for him.

Matt Cornett is often busy on set. Nonetheless, he always makes time to return to Arkansas and spend time with his family.

READ ALSO: Chandler Powell’s bio: what is known about Bindi Irwin’s husband?

Legit.ng recently reported about the life of Chandler Powell. He was a professional wakeboarder in the past. He is also well-known for being the husband of Australian television personality Bindi Irwin.

Their romance has been widely publicized over the years. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, their wedding plans had to be rescheduled entirely. What do you know about Chandler Powell’s family life? Does he have children?

Source: Legit.ng