Nonakanal’s biography: age, height, birthday, name, TikTok
Nonakanal is a German social media personality and TikTok star. Her TikTok account has gained popularity due to comedy skits, dance and lip-syncing videos she uploads.
Nona has created many entertaining videos that have made her famous on multiple social media pages. Get to know more details about her life in her bio.
Profile summary
- Full name: Nona Kanal
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 8 February 2003
- Age: 19 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Germany
- Current residence: Berlin, Germany
- Nationality: German
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Body measurements in inches: 33-25-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 84-64-89
- Shoe size: 8.5 (US)
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Mother: Sabine König
- Marital status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Keanu Rapp
- Occupation: TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer
- Instagram: @nonakanal
- TikTok: @nonakanal
- YouTube: Nona Kanal
Nonakanal's biography
The social media sensation was born in Germany. Her mother's name is Sabine Konig. The TikTok star holds German nationality and belongs to German-Brazilian ethnicity.
What is Nonakanal's real name?
The Instagram celebrity's real name is actually Nona Kanal.
When is Nonakanal's birthday?
The TikTok star was born on 8 February 2003. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
How old is Nonakanal?
As of 2022, Nonakanal's age is 19 years.
Career
Nona is a social media influencer with a significant following on TikTok and Instagram. Nonakanal's TikTok account has over 2.6 million followers and over 180 million likes. She posts lip-syncing videos to viral songs, dance and lifestyle videos.
The social media sensation is also famous on Instagram, where she has over 1.1 million followers. The TikTok star has endorsed various brands such as Deal Bunny and Guhl.
She has a self-titled YouTube channel, although she has not posted any content since late 2020. She launched her channel on 16 December 2012.
The German Internet personality is also a businessperson. Along with her friends, she owns a clothing brand named Adore It, which has been in existence since 2020.
Who is Nonakanal dating?
The TikTok star is dating Keanu Rapp. The duo announced their relationship through an Instagram post on 24 September 2021.
What is Nonakanal's height?
The online personality is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Nona's weight is 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-25-35 inches or 84-64-89 centimetres.
Fast facts about Nonakanal
- The influencer has light brown hair and brown eyes.
- Most sources cannot agree on Nona's net worth. They put it anywhere between $450 thousand and $4 million.
- She is managed by the agency called Trismile from Berlin, Germany.
- Kanal's boyfriend Keanu is a musician who appeared on the German version of The Voice Kids.
- Nona is an avid pennyboard rider.
- Fans can find her on Snapchat by searching for the username LOLNONALOL.
Nonakanal is a TikTok celebrity and social media personality from Germany. She is skilled at creating content suitable for her online audience and thus increasing her popularity on her online pages.
