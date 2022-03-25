Nonakanal’s biography: age, height, birthday, name, TikTok

Nonakanal is a German social media personality and TikTok star. Her TikTok account has gained popularity due to comedy skits, dance and lip-syncing videos she uploads.

The TikTok star in a brown outfit. Photo: @nonakanal

Source: Instagram

Nona has created many entertaining videos that have made her famous on multiple social media pages. Get to know more details about her life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Nona Kanal

Nona Kanal Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 8 February 2003

8 February 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2022)

19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Germany

Germany Current residence: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Nationality: German

German Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Body measurements in inches: 33-25-35

33-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 84-64-89

84-64-89 Shoe size: 8.5 (US)

8.5 (US) Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Sabine König

Sabine König Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Keanu Rapp

Keanu Rapp Occupation: TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer

TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer Instagram: @nonakanal

@nonakanal TikTok: @nonakanal

@nonakanal YouTube: Nona Kanal

Nonakanal's biography

The social media personality in a black dress. Photo: @nonakanal

Source: Instagram

The social media sensation was born in Germany. Her mother's name is Sabine Konig. The TikTok star holds German nationality and belongs to German-Brazilian ethnicity.

What is Nonakanal's real name?

The Instagram celebrity's real name is actually Nona Kanal.

When is Nonakanal's birthday?

The TikTok star was born on 8 February 2003. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How old is Nonakanal?

As of 2022, Nonakanal's age is 19 years.

Career

Nona is a social media influencer with a significant following on TikTok and Instagram. Nonakanal's TikTok account has over 2.6 million followers and over 180 million likes. She posts lip-syncing videos to viral songs, dance and lifestyle videos.

The social media sensation is also famous on Instagram, where she has over 1.1 million followers. The TikTok star has endorsed various brands such as Deal Bunny and Guhl.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel, although she has not posted any content since late 2020. She launched her channel on 16 December 2012.

The German Internet personality is also a businessperson. Along with her friends, she owns a clothing brand named Adore It, which has been in existence since 2020.

Who is Nonakanal dating?

The TikTok star is dating Keanu Rapp. The duo announced their relationship through an Instagram post on 24 September 2021.

What is Nonakanal's height?

Nonakanal posing for a photo. Photo: @nonakanal

Source: Instagram

The online personality is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Nona's weight is 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-25-35 inches or 84-64-89 centimetres.

Fast facts about Nonakanal

The influencer has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Most sources cannot agree on Nona's net worth. They put it anywhere between $450 thousand and $4 million.

She is managed by the agency called Trismile from Berlin, Germany.

Kanal's boyfriend Keanu is a musician who appeared on the German version of The Voice Kids.

Nona is an avid pennyboard rider.

Fans can find her on Snapchat by searching for the username LOLNONALOL.

Nonakanal is a TikTok celebrity and social media personality from Germany. She is skilled at creating content suitable for her online audience and thus increasing her popularity on her online pages.

