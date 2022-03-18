Kayla Kosuga’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Kayla Kosuga is an American YouTuber, Tik Tok star, model and social media influencer. She is best known for her self titled YouTube channel, Kayla Kosuga, where she posts lifestyle videos, fashion vlogs, make-up tutorials and challenges

Kayla Kosuga attends Beautycon Festival New York 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on April 07, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Kayla Kosuga is a popular figure on social media. She has amassed a considerable following on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Kayla primarily shares content on her YouTube channel, which she created on 14 June 2015.

Profile summary

Full name : Kayla Kosuga Gomez

: Kayla Kosuga Gomez Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 March 2001

24 March 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth : Maui, Hawaii, United States

: Maui, Hawaii, United States Current residence: Jacksonville, Florida, United States

Jacksonville, Florida, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Kayla Kosuga's height in feet : 5' 5"

: 5' 5" Height in centimetres : 167

: 167 Weight in pounds : 127

: 127 Weight in kilograms : 58

: 58 Body measurements in inches : 30-23-32

: 30-23-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 76-58-81

76-58-81 Shoe size : 5 (US)

: 5 (US) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother: Keola Kosuga

Keola Kosuga Father : Aidel Kosuga

: Aidel Kosuga Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Married

Married Partner : Elijah Gomez

: Elijah Gomez Children : 1

: 1 School : Sandalwood Senior High School

: Sandalwood Senior High School Profession : YouTuber, Instagram star, TikTok star, model

: YouTuber, Instagram star, TikTok star, model Net worth : $1 million - $5 million

: $1 million - $5 million YouTube: Kayla Kosuga

Kayla Kosuga’s bio

Kayla was born in Maui, Hawaii, in the United States. She is the daughter of Keola and Aidel Kosuga.

Kayla Kosuga at a restaurant. Photo: @kaylakosuga

Source: Getty Images

She is the secondborn in her family. The YouTuber has an older brother named Noah and a younger sister named Tiara. She is pretty close to her family and occasionally features them in her YouTube videos.

When is Kayla Kosuga's birthday?

She was born on 24 March 2001, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Kayla Kosuga?

What age is Kayla Kosuga? As of 2022, her age is 21 years old.

What is Kayla Kosuga's ethnic background?

She has a mixed ethnic background. During her Q&A sessions with her fans, she stated that she has Hawaiian, Filipino, Japanese, Portugues, and Spanish roots.

What is Kayla Kosuga's nationality? Kosuga is an American national by birth. She was born and spent her early childhood in Maui, Hawaii.

Educational background

She graduated from high school in 2019. Her graduation was held at the Veterans Memorial Arena. She was enrolled at Sandalwood Senior High School, a public school in Jacksonville, Florida. Kosuga has stated that she did skip many classes during her high school days. However, she graduated with a GPA of 3.5.

She joined a local college in Jacksonville after her graduation in 2019. She is currently pursuing a course in Business and Marketing. She occasionally vlogs while at the college and what it's like to be a college student.

Career

Kosuga is best known for her self titled YouTube channel. She started her channel on 14 June 2015. She primarily posts videos that showcase her everyday activities. This includes challenges, fashion and lifestyle content, collaborative videos, make-up tutorials, house tours, and travel vlogs.

She has amassed a considerable following on YouTube. She currently has over 1.16 million subscribers. In addition to this, she has a joint YouTube channel with her husband titled Kayla And Elijah. The channel has over 95.6 thousand subscribers.

Kayla is also active on Instagram. She primarily posts her modelling pics. She also posts pictures of her family on her Instagram page.

What is Kayla Kosuga's net worth?

As of 2022, it is alleged that Kayla Kosuga's net worth is around $1 million to $5 million. She has amassed her net worth from her career as a YouTuber.

Is Kayla Kosuga married?

Yes. She married her long-time boyfriend, Elijah Gomez, on 28 December 2021. Elijah and Kayla got engaged in December 2020. Elijah occasionally appears in his girlfriend's videos and vlogs.

Kosuga and her boyfriend Elijah Gomez. Photo: @kaylakosuga

Source: Instagram

Who is Kayla Kosuga's boyfriend? professionally, Elijah Gomez is known for being a model. Elijah is a Latino and has previously worked at a Mediterranean restaurant called Tazikis.

Who is Kayla Kosuga's daughter?

Kayla Kosuga's baby's name is Elliana. She was born on 28 May 2021. Kosuga occasionally posts her baby's photos on Instagram.

Although she is pretty close to her parents, she did not initially tell them she was pregnant. She discovered that she was pregnant in her second month. She also did not know how they would react, given that she comes from a solid Christian family. However, her parents were supportive and had this to say about them:

I was expecting my parents to be ballistic and, you know, go crazy and stuff, but they are actually really supportive. The first question they asked me was what I was going to do. Like, if you are having your first child, no one is ever ready… I just told them that I have to put my big girl pants on. I’m going to have to mature even more since I’m having a kid.

Where does Kayla Kosuga live?

She currently resides in Jacksonville, Florida, in the United States.

Kayla Kosuga is a popular social media personality and YouTuber who has made it big on YouTube at a young age. Her vlogs have earned her a massive following, especially on YouTube.

