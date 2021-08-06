Hanne Jacobsen’s biography: what is known about Mads Mikkelsen’s wife?

Mads Mikkelsen is a well-known actor who has been in numerous films and television shows. He is married to Danish actress, dancer, and choreographer Hanne Jacobsen. Who is the woman who has taken Mikkelsen's heart?

Hanne Jacobsen attends the red carpet of the movie Druk during the 15th Rome Film Festival in Rome, Italy. Photo: Stefania M. D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

Mads Mikkelsen is one of Hollywood's most well-known actors. He has received more than 20 accolades in a variety of categories. However, little is known about his wife. Who is Mads Mikkelsen married to?

Profile summary

Full name: Hanne Margrethe Jacobsen

Hanne Margrethe Jacobsen Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 13 January 1961

13 January 1961 Age: 60 years (as of 2021)

60 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Denmark

Denmark Current residence: Copenhagen, Denmark; Mallorca, Spain

Copenhagen, Denmark; Mallorca, Spain Nationality: Danish

Danish Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 161

161 Weight in pounds: 119

119 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Hair colour: Grey

Grey Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Mads Mikkelsen

Mads Mikkelsen Children: 2

2 Occupation: Actress, dancer, choreographer

Actress, dancer, choreographer Net worth: $1 million

Hanne Jacobsen's biography

The choreographer was born on 13th January 1961 in Denmark. She has a sister. As of 2021, Hanne Jacobsen's age is 60 years.

Career

As an actress, Hanne has appeared in three julekalenders. These are Nordic Christmas television advent calendars.

Her first role was in the Alletiders Jul in 1994, where she was cast to play the role of a maid. She also played an elf girl and a devil in Alletiders Nisse (1995) and Pyrus I Alletiders Eventyr (2000), respectively.

Hanne is a self-taught dancer. Apart from appearing in the julekalenders, she also choreographed some of them. She started with Olsen-banden's første kup (Olsen Gang's First Score, 1999) as a children's coordinator.

Later, Jacobsen choreographed Jul på Kronborg (Christmas at Kronborg, 2000,2004) and Jul i verdensrummet (Christmas in Space, 2006). In 2000 and 2001, she choreographed Cirkusrevyen, the biggest revue in Denmark.

Hanne has also appeared on several series and documentaries as herself. These include:

2004: TV akademiet

2004: Det modsatte køn

2003: Det store juleshow

2003: Stjerne for en aften - vinderen

2003: 'Elsker dig for evigt' på filmfestival

2001: Stjerne for en aften

1990: Harry Måneskin

How did Hanne and Mads meet?

Mads Mikkelsen and Hanne Jacobsen met in 1986 at an audition. At the time they were both dancers and were in relationships with other people. Nevertheless, they fell in love. Hanne was 24, while Mads was 20.

They two felt a connection and decided to take things to another level. After dating for a while they finally tied the knot on 2nd December 2000.

After Mikkelsen's success with the show Rejseholdet (Unit One, 2000-2004), Jacobsen decided to quit her job as a choreographer and become a homemaker.

Mads Mikkelsen and his wife have two children, Viola and Carl Jacobsen Mikkelsen.

Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen was born in 1992 and is 29 years old as of 2021. Her brother Carl was born in 1997; he is a soldier by profession. He is currently 24 years old.

Jacobsen is a sister-in-law of Lars Mikkelsen.

What is Hanne Jacobsen's height and weight?

Mads Mikkelsen's wife is 5 feet 3 inches (161 cm) tall, and she weighs 119 lbs (54 kg). Hanne has grey hair and hazel eyes.

What is Hanne Jacobsen's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the actress allegedly has a net worth of $1 million. This number comes from her career as an actress and choreographer. However, this information is not official and cannot be substantiated.

Hanne Jacobsen has had quite an illustrious career as a choreographer. Her job was the thing that brought her and Mads together. These days, they reside in Copenhagen, but they take frequent trips to Mallorca, where they have another property.

