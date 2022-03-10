Deva Cassel’s biography: who is Monica Bellucci’s daughter?

Who is Deva Cassel? She is an Italian fashion model and Instagram star renowned for being the daughter of the famous personalities in the film industry, Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel.

Th fashion model is seen wearing navy off shoulder top, wide leg pants, and Dior bag outside Dior in Paris, France. Photo: Christian Vierig

Source: Getty Images

At such a young age, Deva has made a name in the fashion industry and is renowned for being the brand ambassador of the famous brand Dolce Shine. Is Deva Cassel Monica Bellucci's daughter? Yes, she is her firstborn daughter. The biography below details more about her career and personal life. Read on.

Profile summary

Full name: Deva Cassel

Deva Cassel Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12 September 2004

12 September 2004 Age: 17 years old (as of 2022)

17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy Current residence: Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy Nationality: Italian

Italian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 179

179 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Shoe size: 11 (US)

11 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci Father: Vincent Cassel

Vincent Cassel Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Luca Salandra

Luca Salandra Profession: Fashion model

Fashion model Net worth: $500,000-$1 million

$500,000-$1 million Instagram: @d.casseluxxi

Deva Cassel's biography

The Instagram model was born and raised in Rome, Italy, to the famous film stars Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel. She has two younger sisters, Leonie, and her step-sister, Amazonie.

In 2013, Deva Cassel's father and her mom divorced and began to live separate life raising both kids.

The model is seen on the set of a photoshoot in Portofino, Italy. Photo: Oliver Palombi

Source: Getty Images

When is Deva Cassel's birthday?

She was born on 12 September 2004. Her birth sign is Virgo.

What is Deva Cassel's age?

As of 2022, Deva is 17 years old.

Career

Deva Cassel, Vincent Cassel's firstborn daughter, stepped into the modelling industry in July 2020 when she uploaded her first photo to her Instagram page. Although she had no prior plans to make it big in the industry, she soon won the hearts of many commercials and brand owners.

Currently, she has over 641k followers on Instagram, where she posts photos and behind the scenes of her photoshoots. Cassel is represented by Karin Models in Paris and d'management group in Milan.

She has since worked for several fashion brands, magazines, and commercials. Additionally, at the age of 16, she was made the brand ambassador of Dolce Shine. Some of the other brands she has worked for include Gabbana, Bazaar Magazine, Muse, Dior, Harper Bazaar, D&G, and Vogue.

What is Deva Cassel's net worth?

According to One World Information, she has an alleged net worth of between $500,000 and $1 million. However, no verified sources state how much the fashion model is worth.

The Italian model attends the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during the Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

Who is Deva Cassel's boyfriend?

Dolce Shine's brand ambassador is dating a fellow fashion model, Luca Salandra. Although she has not publicly communicated about the matter, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions since 2020.

In one of her Instagram posts, she posted a picture of them together with the caption,

Already halfway around the sun together. I love you.

What is Deva Cassel's height?

The famous model is 5 feet 10 inches or 179 centimetres tall, and her weight is 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

Deva Cassel is an Italian-based fashion model who has achieved a lot in the industryat a young age. Additionally, she is the daughter of the famous actors Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel.

