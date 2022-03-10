Devan Long’s biography: age, height, spouse, movies and TV shows
Devan Chandler Long, famously recognised as Devan Long, is an American-based actor renowned for starring in the famous films Bosch, The Magicians, General Hospital, and Doom Patrol.
Devan Chandler is an American actor born and raised in Anacortes, Washington, the United States of America. Currently, he resides in Venice, California, the USA, with his wife.
Profile summary
- Full name: Devan Chandler Long
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 31 August 1983
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Anacortes, Washington, USA
- Current residence: Venice, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6' 4"
- Height in centimetres: 193
- Weight in pounds: 163
- Weight in kilograms: 74
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Mother: Lori Cunningham
- Father: David
- Siblings: 1
- Marital status: Married
- Wife: Jesse Golden
- Children: 2
- University: The University of Oregon
- Profession: Actor
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- Instagram: @devanclong
- Twitter: @devanclong
Devan Long's biography
The American actor was born on 31 August 1983 in Anacortes, Washington, USA, to David and Lori Cunningham. He has not disclosed much about his childhood except he enrolled in a self-defence program after surviving a near-fatal bear attack at the age of seven.
He has an older brother, Cosmos Grouper, who he often shares his pictures on his Instagram account. The film star is a graduate of the University of Oregon.
What is Devan Long's nationality?
He is an American national of white ethnicity.
When is Devan Long's birthday?
He annually celebrates his birthday on 31 August, and his birth sign is Virgo.
What is Devan Long's age?
The American actor is 38 years old as of March 2022.
Career
Devan Long, the actor, debuted in the film industry in 2011 when he made an appearance in a short movie, THE Rainbow Chasers. He has since made multiple appearances and made a name in the film industry following his excellent skills.
What are Devan Long's movies and TV shows? According to his IMDb profile, the American actor has appeared in the following movies and TV shows.
Movies
- (2018) Dirt as Bulger
- (2017) Ex-Mas Party as Zach
- (2017) Baker's Man as George
- (2016) The Deal as Tommy
- (2011) THE Rainbow Chasers as Shef
TV shows
- (2022) Ambulance as Mel Gibson
- (2021/22) Ghosts as Thorfinn
- (2019/20) Doom Patrol as Flex Mentallo
- (2019/20) The Rookie as Ripper
- (2019) NCIS as Terry Kemper
- (2019) Bosch as Hart
- (2019) The Magicians as The Foremost
- (2019) Now Apocalypse as Otto West
- (2017) Runaways as Kincaid
- (2017) SWAT as Fennick
- (2017) Teen Wolf as Abel
- (2017) Training Day as Blake
- (2017) It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Gym Worker
- (2016) Ice as Atherton
- (2016) General Hospital as Gary
- (2016) The Last Ship as Renfro
- (2015) Agents of SHIELD as Tat
- (2014) Scorpion as Max
- (2014) Sons of Anarchy as White Guard
- (2014) Bad Judge as Byron Cas
- (2014) Matador as Zupan
- (2014) The Bridge as Border Guard
- (2014) #AwkwardMornings as the boyfriend
- (2014) Rake as Solomon
- (2013) Sam & Cat as John Zakappa
- (2013) Maron as a worker
- (2013) How to Live with Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life) as the shady guy
- (2012) Shameless as Nick Saakashvil
- (2011) NCIS: Los Angeles as Henchman
What is Devan Long's net worth?
There is no credibility regarding the actor's net worth, however, according to Best Toppers, his net worth is alleged to be around $1.5 million.
Who is Devan Long's spouse?
The famous film star is married to Jesse Golden, and they have two sons, Kaleo Golden and Bodhi Town. Although he has not disclosed much about them, he often posts them on social media.
How tall is Devan Long?
Devan Long's height is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres, and his weight is 163 pounds or 74 kilograms. He has hazel eyes and light brown hair.
Devan Long is an accomplished actor. Besides his career, he is a husband and a father of two children.
