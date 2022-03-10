Devan Long’s biography: age, height, spouse, movies and TV shows

Devan Chandler Long, famously recognised as Devan Long, is an American-based actor renowned for starring in the famous films Bosch, The Magicians, General Hospital, and Doom Patrol.

The famous American actor portraying Thorfinn in the series, Ghosts. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau

Source: Getty Images

Devan Chandler is an American actor born and raised in Anacortes, Washington, the United States of America. Currently, he resides in Venice, California, the USA, with his wife.

Profile summary

Full name: Devan Chandler Long

Devan Chandler Long Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 31 August 1983

31 August 1983 Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)

38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Anacortes, Washington, USA

Anacortes, Washington, USA Current residence: Venice, California, USA

Venice, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6' 4"

6' 4" Height in centimetres: 193

193 Weight in pounds: 163

163 Weight in kilograms: 74

74 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Lori Cunningham

Lori Cunningham Father: David

David Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Jesse Golden

Jesse Golden Children: 2

2 University: The University of Oregon

The University of Oregon Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @devanclong

@devanclong Twitter: @devanclong

Devan Long's biography

The American actor posing for a photo with his older brother, Cosmos. Photo: @devanclong

Source: Instagram

The American actor was born on 31 August 1983 in Anacortes, Washington, USA, to David and Lori Cunningham. He has not disclosed much about his childhood except he enrolled in a self-defence program after surviving a near-fatal bear attack at the age of seven.

He has an older brother, Cosmos Grouper, who he often shares his pictures on his Instagram account. The film star is a graduate of the University of Oregon.

What is Devan Long's nationality?

He is an American national of white ethnicity.

When is Devan Long's birthday?

He annually celebrates his birthday on 31 August, and his birth sign is Virgo.

What is Devan Long's age?

The American actor is 38 years old as of March 2022.

Career

Devan Long, the actor, debuted in the film industry in 2011 when he made an appearance in a short movie, THE Rainbow Chasers. He has since made multiple appearances and made a name in the film industry following his excellent skills.

What are Devan Long's movies and TV shows? According to his IMDb profile, the American actor has appeared in the following movies and TV shows.

Movies

(2018) Dirt as Bulger

as Bulger (2017) Ex-Mas Party as Zach

as Zach (2017) Baker's Man as George

as George (2016) The Deal as Tommy

as Tommy (2011) THE Rainbow Chasers as Shef

TV shows

The American film star walking his dogs. Photo: @devanclong

Source: Instagram

(2022) Ambulance as Mel Gibson

as Mel Gibson (2021/22) Ghost s as Thorfinn

s as Thorfinn (2019/20) Doom Patrol as Flex Mentallo

as Flex Mentallo (2019/20) The Rookie as Ripper

as Ripper (2019) NCIS as Terry Kemper

as Terry Kemper (2019) Bosch as Hart

as Hart (2019) The Magicians as The Foremost

as The Foremost (2019) Now Apocalypse as Otto West

as Otto West (2017) Runaways as Kincaid

as Kincaid (2017) SWAT as Fennick

as Fennick (2017) Teen Wolf as Abel

as Abel (2017) Training Day as Blake

as Blake (2017) It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Gym Worker

as Gym Worker (2016) Ice as Atherton

as Atherton (2016) General Hospital as Gary

as Gary (2016) The Last Ship as Renfro

as Renfro (2015) Agents of SHIELD as Tat

as Tat (2014) Scorpion as Max

as Max (2014) Sons of Anarchy as White Guard

as White Guard (2014) Bad Judge as Byron Cas

as Byron Cas (2014) Matador as Zupan

as Zupan (2014) The Bridge as Border Guard

as Border Guard (2014) #AwkwardMornings as the boyfriend

as the boyfriend (2014) Rake as Solomon

as Solomon (2013) Sam & Cat as John Zakappa

as John Zakappa (2013) Maron as a worker

as a worker (2013) How to Live with Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life) as the shady guy

as the shady guy (2012) Shameless as Nick Saakashvil

as Nick Saakashvil (2011) NCIS: Los Angeles as Henchman

What is Devan Long's net worth?

There is no credibility regarding the actor's net worth, however, according to Best Toppers, his net worth is alleged to be around $1.5 million.

Who is Devan Long's spouse?

The famous actor posing for a photo with is wife, Jesse Golden and their two dogs. Photo: @devanclong

Source: Instagram

The famous film star is married to Jesse Golden, and they have two sons, Kaleo Golden and Bodhi Town. Although he has not disclosed much about them, he often posts them on social media.

How tall is Devan Long?

Devan Long's height is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres, and his weight is 163 pounds or 74 kilograms. He has hazel eyes and light brown hair.

Devan Long is an accomplished actor. Besides his career, he is a husband and a father of two children.

