Cyrus Dobre’s biography: age, height, net worth, is he married?

Cyrus Dobre is an American YouTube sensation who has a collaboration channel with his three siblings where he posts a variety of funny videos. Funny pranks, challenges, and personal vlogs are among the videos uploaded by the brothers.

Dobre standing in front of a cheetah painting. Photo: @cyrusdobre

Source: Instagram

Cyrus Dobre is a trained gymnast who has risen to prominence as a content creator on the internet. He is very close to his family and has frequently featured them in his content.

Profile summary

Full name: Cyrus Dobre-Mofid

Cyrus Dobre-Mofid Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 9 March 1993

9 March 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States

Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Aurelie Dobre

Aurelie Dobre Father: Boz Mofid

Boz Mofid Siblings: 3

3 Brother: Lucas, Marcus and Darius

Lucas, Marcus and Darius Marital status: Single

Single School: South Hagerstown High School

South Hagerstown High School University: University of Iowa

University of Iowa Profession: YouTuber, social media personality, musician, gymnast

YouTuber, social media personality, musician, gymnast Net worth: $1 million

$1 million YouTube: Dobre Brothers

Dobre Brothers Instagram: @cyrusdobre

@cyrusdobre Twitter:

TikTok: @cyrusdobre

Who is Cyrus Dobre?

Cyrus Dobre was born on 9 March 1993 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States. He was born to Boz Mofid and Aurelia Dobre.

Dobre is sitting on a red sports car. Photo: @cyrusdobre

Source: Instagram

Cyrus' father Boz is a businessman and owner of the Fit 'n Fun gym, while his mother Aurelia is a former artistic gymnast and 1987 World all-around champion. The American YouTuber has three younger siblings: Marcus, Lucas, and Darius Dobre.

How old is Cyrus Dobre now?

Cyrus Dobre's age is 29 years old as of 2022.

Education

After Cyrus completed his high studies at the South Hagerstown High School, he joined the University of Iowa. He graduated with a degree in Sociology and a master's degree in Strategic Communication.

Career

Cyrus began his career when he and his three brothers launched a YouTube account on 5 June 2017. Since starting their channel, the brothers have posted various videos, including pranks, challenges, and personal vlogs. The channel has a subscriber base of 10.6 million people.

He has expanded his content to include TikTok, where he has 9.6 million followers, and Instagram, which has 1.7 million. Cyrus is also a musician who has released several singles. They are as follows:

New World

Wave

Bye Bye

Goin' up

Next Level

Reina

Spiritual Warfare

Dance on Me

Outta Time

Lifeline

What is Cyrus Dobre's net worth?

Dobre with his pet. Photo: @cyrusdobre

Source: Instagram

According to the Wiki Feed, his net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He has acquired his wealth from his social media career.

Is Cyrus Dobre married?

Cyrus is currently single. He was previously married to Christina Kay. Cyrus Dobre's wife is a social media personality. The couple started dating in 2017, and on 10 July 2018, they got married. Later on, the couple divorced in April 2020, ending their two years of marriage.

How tall is Cyrus Dobre?

Cyrus Dobre's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) and 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Where does Cyrus Dobre live?

The YouTuber currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Cyrus Dobre uses his social media accounts to keep his followers up to date on his new videos. With their hilarious content, he and his brothers have managed to captivate their fans.

