Cyrus Dobre’s biography: age, height, net worth, is he married?
Cyrus Dobre is an American YouTube sensation who has a collaboration channel with his three siblings where he posts a variety of funny videos. Funny pranks, challenges, and personal vlogs are among the videos uploaded by the brothers.
Cyrus Dobre is a trained gymnast who has risen to prominence as a content creator on the internet. He is very close to his family and has frequently featured them in his content.
Profile summary
- Full name: Cyrus Dobre-Mofid
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 9 March 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'8"
- Height in centimetres: 173
- Weight in pounds: 165
- Weight in kilograms: 75
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Mother: Aurelie Dobre
- Father: Boz Mofid
- Siblings: 3
- Brother: Lucas, Marcus and Darius
- Marital status: Single
- School: South Hagerstown High School
- University: University of Iowa
- Profession: YouTuber, social media personality, musician, gymnast
- Net worth: $1 million
- YouTube: Dobre Brothers
- Instagram: @cyrusdobre
- Twitter: @CyrusDobre
- TikTok: @cyrusdobre
Who is Cyrus Dobre?
Cyrus Dobre was born on 9 March 1993 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States. He was born to Boz Mofid and Aurelia Dobre.
Cyrus' father Boz is a businessman and owner of the Fit 'n Fun gym, while his mother Aurelia is a former artistic gymnast and 1987 World all-around champion. The American YouTuber has three younger siblings: Marcus, Lucas, and Darius Dobre.
How old is Cyrus Dobre now?
Cyrus Dobre's age is 29 years old as of 2022.
Education
After Cyrus completed his high studies at the South Hagerstown High School, he joined the University of Iowa. He graduated with a degree in Sociology and a master's degree in Strategic Communication.
Career
Cyrus began his career when he and his three brothers launched a YouTube account on 5 June 2017. Since starting their channel, the brothers have posted various videos, including pranks, challenges, and personal vlogs. The channel has a subscriber base of 10.6 million people.
He has expanded his content to include TikTok, where he has 9.6 million followers, and Instagram, which has 1.7 million. Cyrus is also a musician who has released several singles. They are as follows:
- New World
- Wave
- Bye Bye
- Goin' up
- Next Level
- Reina
- Spiritual Warfare
- Dance on Me
- Outta Time
- Lifeline
What is Cyrus Dobre's net worth?
According to the Wiki Feed, his net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He has acquired his wealth from his social media career.
Is Cyrus Dobre married?
Cyrus is currently single. He was previously married to Christina Kay. Cyrus Dobre's wife is a social media personality. The couple started dating in 2017, and on 10 July 2018, they got married. Later on, the couple divorced in April 2020, ending their two years of marriage.
How tall is Cyrus Dobre?
Cyrus Dobre's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) and 165 pounds (75 kilograms).
Where does Cyrus Dobre live?
The YouTuber currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.
Cyrus Dobre uses his social media accounts to keep his followers up to date on his new videos. With their hilarious content, he and his brothers have managed to captivate their fans.
