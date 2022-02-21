Jonnie West’s biography: What is known about Michelle Wie’s husband?

Jonnie West is a well-known personality who rose to prominence not just as a result of his professional career and marriage to Michelle Wie but also as a result of his father, Jerry West, a well-known American basketball executive and former player.

Jonnie and Michelle Sung Wie West attend Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 2019 at Sunset Room Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Jonnie West is a former American basketball player and the Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations. He is a husband and father to one child.

Profile summary

Full name : Jonnie West

: Jonnie West Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 18th May 1988

: 18th May 1988 Age : 33 years (as of 2022)

: 33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Santa Monica, California, United States

: Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence : San Francisco, California, United States

: San Francisco, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6'3"

: 6'3" Height in centimetres : 190

: 190 Weight in pounds : 187

: 187 Weight in kilograms : 85

: 85 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Karen West

: Karen West Father : Jerry West

: Jerry West Siblings : 4

: 4 Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Michelle Wie

: Michelle Wie Children : 1

: 1 Daughter : Makenna Kamalei Yoona West

: Makenna Kamalei Yoona West School : Lausanne Collegiate School

: Lausanne Collegiate School University : West Virginia University

: West Virginia University Profession : Basketball executive

: Basketball executive Net worth: $50 million

Jonnie West's biography

Jonnie shoots the ball during practice prior to the 2010 Final Four of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Wie's husband was born on 18th May 1988, in Santa Monica, California, United States. Jonnie has a biological brother named Ryan and three half-brothers, namely David, Mark, and Michael.

How old is Jonnie West?

Jonnie West's age is 33 years old as of 2022.

Is Jonnie West related to Jerry West?

Yes, he is the son of the former American basketball player Jerry.

Jonnie West's parents are well-known celebrities. His father played basketball with the Lakers for 15 years and won the 1972 NBA championship.

He coached the Lakers from 1976 to 1979 and served as an executive with Warriors from 2011 to 2017. In 2004 Jerry won the NBA's executive of the year.

Jonnie West's mother is named Karen West. She is an actress famous known for appearing in the film The Falcon and the Snowman as Boyce Child.

Education

Jonnie attended Lausanne Collegiate School, where he graduated with a diploma. In 2010, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Field Of Study Sport Management and later earned a Master's degree in Business Administration from West Virginia University.

What does Jonnie West do for a living?

Stephen Curry, right, and caddie Jonnie West stand on the 17th tee box in the first round of the Web.com Tour Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif. Photo: MediaNews Group

Source: Getty Images

He began his career at Wasserman Media Group as a management intern, according to his LinkedIn page. He worked for 10 months in 2012. Later, he moved to work as an associate general manager at Santa Cruz Warriors in San Francisco Bay Area between August 2014 - May 2016.

He is currently the director pro, personnel, a position he began serving in October 2021 in Golden State Warriors. He first started as a scout before being promoted to players programs. He has also served in a different position, such as a director of player programs (2 years 1 month) and director of basketball operations (3 years 3 months).

What is Jonnie West's net worth?

According to VergeWiki, his net worth is alleged to be $750,000. Jonnie has acquired his wealth from his successful career as a basketball player.

Who is Michelle Wie married to?

Wie is married to Jonnie West. She is an American golfer who plays on the Ladies Professional Golf Association(LPGA) Tour.

How did Michelle Wie meet Jonnie West?

It is unclear how the couple met, however, they both have athletic backgrounds. They got engaged on 10th March 2019 in a private ceremony. On 11th March 2019, they announced their engagement on Instagram.

Michelle Wie and Jonnie West got married on 10th August 2019, at a private home in Beverly Hills, California. Michelle and Jonnie have one child named Makenna Kamalei Yoona who was born on 19th June 2020.

How tall is Jonnie West?

Jonnie West's height is 6 ft 3 in (190 centimetres), and he weighs 187 lbs (85 kgs). He has dark brown eyes and hair.

Jonnie West is a well-known figure who rose to prominence due to his career and his marriage to one of America's greatest golfers. He now lives in Oakland, California, in the United States.

