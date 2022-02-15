Pierson Wodzynski’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Who is Pierson Wodzynski? She is an American TikToker, YouTuber and Instagram model famous for sharing entertaining content on social media. Furthermore, she is known as Brent Rivera’s partner.

The TikTok star strikes a pose during a photoshoot. Photo: @piersonwodzynski

Source: Instagram

Pierson Wodzynski was interested in photography and fashion when she was young but later found her passion in social media entertainment, where she currently thrives. Is Pierson Wodzynski married? Yes. Learn more details about her career and personal life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Pierson Wodzynski

: Pierson Wodzynski Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 18 February 1999

: 18 February 1999 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Santa Barbara, California, USA

: Santa Barbara, California, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’8”

: 5’8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-37

: 34-26-37 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-94

: 86-66-94 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Mother : Karin Wodzynski

: Karin Wodzynski Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Brent Rivera

: Brent Rivera College : University of California and El Camino College

: University of California and El Camino College Profession : Social media influencer and photographer

: Social media influencer and photographer Net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Instagram : @piersonwodzynski

: @piersonwodzynski TikTok: @pierson

Pierson Wodzynski’s bio

She was born on 18 February 1999 in Santa Barbara, California, USA. Her mother is Karin Wodzynski, while the details of her father are unknown. She was raised alongside her brother Logan Wodzynski, a social media personality.

The TikToker attended the University of California in Santa Barbara and later, El Camino College in Torrance. While she was at school, the TikToker developed an interest in entertainment, and she engaged in fashion and photography.

How old is Pierson Wodzynski?

Pierson Wodzynski’s age is 23 years as of 2022.

When is Pierson Wodzynski’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 18 February every year, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Brent Rivera's wife in a brown jacket. Photo: @piersonwodzynski

Source: Instagram

What is Pierson Wodzynski’s nationality?

Logan Wodzynski’s sister is an American national. She is also a Caucasian of Polish origin.

What is Pierson Wodzynski’s job?

She is a TikTok star, Instagram model and YouTuber. The California-born entertainer created her TikTok account and began posting lip-syncs and comedic clips, which attracted many people’s attention on the platform.

Brent Rivera’s wife occasionally collaborates with other TikTokers such as Lexi Rivera and Bryce Hall to create content. She is a member of Amp World, a group of content creators.

She also has a YouTube channel with over 2.5 million subscribers created in May 2014. The channel is known for its lifestyle and challenge videos and vlogs.

Is Pierson Wodzynski rich?

The exact Pierson Wodzynski’s net worth is unknown, but The Wiki Feed, an unverified source, estimates it to be $3 million. She earns a significant amount of money from her YouTube channel, which has millions of views.

Who is Pierson Wodzynski’s boyfriend?

She dated Brent Rivera for approximately a year. So how did Pierson Wodzynski meet Brent Rivera? The couple met at a dating show known as Date Takeover. Brent’s sister, Lexi, chose the TikToker to date her brother during the show.

Is Pierson married to Brent Rivera?

Pierson Wodzynski and Brent Rivera tied the knot in February 2021 at a wedding ceremony attended by friends and relatives.

Are Pierson and Brent together?

The celebrity couple is still together after one year of marriage, and they occasionally share pictures and videos of their great moments on social media.

The celebrity couple poses for a picture during their wedding ceremony. Photo: @piersonwodzynski

Source: Instagram

What is Pierson Wodzynski’s height and weight?

Brent Rivera’s wife stands at 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs about 132 pounds (60 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 34-26-37 inches (86-66-94 cm).

Pierson Wodzynski is a top-notch social media entertainer. She regularly shares her unique content on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

