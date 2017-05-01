50 Most popular women in the world in 2021 (with photos)

Recalling one of the most popular songs Who run the world? Girls! by Beyoncé, we can conclude that women are not so fragile and weak as most believe. On the contrary, they set the pace for reality and influence every aspect of life. These 50 most popular women in the world inspire many people around the world. Find out how they managed to become so famous and what field of scope they are involved in.

50 most popular women in the world.

Internet users are always searching for interesting information, and the top 50 famous and influential women are part of those searches. This piece has compiled that list for you. You will also get to read about some honourable mentions before the list rolls on. Here are the details of popular women from different spheres and times.

List of the most famous women in the world

Here is the list of the 50 most popular ladies who run the world today. It includes the women most searched on the internet. The women are presented in order from least to most popular.

50. Eva Longoria

Most popular women in the world.

(March 15, 1975, Texas) Eva is an American model, actress, talk-show hostess, restaurateur, and philanthropist. She got international fame and love during and after the success of the TV series ‘Desperate Housewives’. Her role impressed and inspired women all over the world to move forward and crave for happiness and self-realization. She received the Nobel Prize for active charity work.

49. Marilyn Monroe

Most popular women in the world.

(1926-1962, Los Angeles) She is a widely known American actress and model. Her bright and rather short life is like a comet that even now illuminates the world. Her beauty and grace became iconic. Sometimes it is just enough to be beautiful to influence the whole world and upcoming generations.

48. Carrie Underwood

Most popular women in the world.

(March 10, 1983, Oklahoma) She is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is a finalist of ‘American Idol’ in 2005. Since then, her fame is growing immensely day by day.

47. Scarlett Johansson

Most popular women in the world.

(November 22, 1984, New York) She is an American actress and singer. Her roles in the movies ‘Lost in Translation’, ‘Iron Man-2’, and ‘Match Point’ became crucial for her career and made her famous. In 2007, Scarlett appeared in “What Goes Around Comes Around” music video by Justin Timberlake.

46. Jessica Simpson

Most popular women in the world.

(July 10, 1980, Texas) She is an American actress, singer and accessories designer. She became a real star in 1999 after the release of the first album ‘Sweet Kisses’. Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson recently welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie.

45. Jenifer Aniston

Most popular women in the world.

(February 11, 1969, California). She is an actress, producer, and filmmaker. The TV series ‘Friends’ was a springboard for her career. Consequently, for playing Rachel in the sitcom, she was awarded the most prestigious prizes.

Forbes magazine ranked her number one on Celebrity 100 List back in 2003. Jennifer Aniston recently donated $500k to the anti-harassment campaign.

44. Fergie

Most popular women in the world.

(March 27, 1975, California) Her real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson. She achieved international fame when she became a soloist of the hip-hop band ‘The Black Eyed Peas’. Besides her role in the band, Fergie was a fashion trendsetter in the early 2000s.

43. Jessica Alba

Most popular women in the world.

(April 28, 1981, California) She is an American actress, model, and social activist. She was born in California, Pomona. Jessica attained success and prominence after performing in the series ‘Dark Angel’, where she captured the affection of the audience. She has acted in plenty of movies (‘Fantastic Four’, ‘Good Luck Chuck!’, ‘Awake’, etc.), and received lots of prestigious awards.

42. Kate Middleton

Most popular women in the world.

(January 9, 1982, in Chapel Row, Berkshire, England) She is a part of the royal family in Great Britain, Duchess of Cambridge. Her fame came when she became the spouse of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Nowadays she is a caring wife and loving mother of their two kids. Kate Middleton is supposed to be iconically fashionable. She put a ring on Prince and captured the 42d place in this rating.

41. Michelle Obama

Most popular women in the world.

(January 17, 1964, Chicago) Michelle is not an actress, singer or producer. No. She is the wife of the 44th President of the USA, Barack H. Obama. Besides this, she has a brilliant legal career.

During her time in the White House, she played an important role as a role model for women and worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity and healthy eating.

The post-office era has been good for Michelle especially with the release of her book, “Becoming Michelle Obama.” The book has been a top-seller and successful.

40. Ellie Goulding

Most popular women in the world.

(December 30, 1986, England) Nowadays, she is a star of pop music and a promising composer. She has been at the forefront in urging her fans to speak and open up about their mental health struggles.

39. Hilary Clinton

Most popular women in the world.

(October 26, 1947, Chicago) She is an American politician, member of the Democratic Party, the first lady of Arkansas (in the late 1980s), the first lady of the USA (in early 2000s), the senator from New York (in 2000s), and the State Secretary of the USA (2009 – 2013). In 2016, H. Clinton was a presidential candidate of the Democratic Party but did not come out victorious.

38. Halle Berry

Most popular women in the world.

(August 24, 1966, Cleveland) She is an Oscar-winning actress, ‘Emmy’ and ‘Golden Globe’ laureate. The most successful movies with her participation are: ‘Cat-woman’, ‘Kingsman’ ‘X-men’, and much more. She is the star of the movie - John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

37. Kesha

Most popular women in the world.

(March 1, 1987, Los Angeles) She is an American pop singer, rapper, and songwriter. Her real name is Kesha Rose Sebert. International fame came to her when she laid the tracks ‘Tik Tok’ and ‘Right Round’ down. The debut album in 2010 conquered the top of the charts worldwide.

36. Hilary Duff

Most popular women in the world.

(September 28, 1987, Texas) She is a famous actress, singer, entrepreneur, model, and producer. Performing in the adolescent TV series ‘Lizzy McGuire’, Hilary became a real star. Consequently, her acting career flourished. She also enjoyed roles in ‘Gossip Girl’, ‘Joan of Arcadia’, ‘A Cinderella Story’, etc.

35. Kate Moss

Kate Moss.

(January 16, 1974, London) She is one of the most highly-paid supermodels of the second millennium. She became a celebrity owing to her perfect figure, and she loves her cigarette.

34. Kylie Minogue

Popular singers.

(May 28, 1968, Melbourne) She is an Australian singer, songwriter, and actress. Her fame began in the 1990s and the peak of her singing career came in 2001 when she recorded the album ‘Fever’. The most frequent requested tracks are ‘Come Into My World’, ‘Slow’, ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’, etc.

33. Heidi Klum

Popular women in the world.

(June 1, 1973, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany) Her beautiful face, figure and impeccable manners made her a real celebrity. Besides this, she is an actress and TV show hostess. She is a German by birth.

Her role as the judge of the high-flying TV show - America’s Got Talent has fetched her many fans hence increasing her popularity far and beyond.

32. Vanessa Hudgens

Popular women in the world.

(December 14, 1988, California) She is an actress and singer. Vanessa became well-known owing to her part in ‘High School Musical’, where she performed a leading role. After that V. Hudgens started her career in music and released the debut album ‘V’.

30. Jessie J

Popular women in the world.

(March 27, 1988, London) Her real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, but in the world of media, she is widely known as Jessie J – a British pop singer and songwriter. How did she become a star? Well, a few songs and that is it! The most favourite songs are: ‘Price Tag’, ‘Domino’, ‘Who You Are’, ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ and ‘Laser Light.'

29. Carly Rae Jepsen

Popular women in the world.

(November 21, 1981, British Columbia) She is a popular Canadian singer. She took part in ‘Canadian Idol’ (6th season) where she has proved to be a talented and gifted vocalist and actor. The single ‘Call Me Maybe’ caused a mighty was a massive hit both in Canadian and other countries.

28. Emma Watson

50 Most popular women.

(April 15, 1990, Paris) She is a British actress and model. The role of Hermione Granger, in the movies Harry Potter series brought her global fame. Now she has become a part of different movies and was also a voice actor. Emma also has an inspiring social life. In 2014, she was designated to be the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Year.

27. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan.

(July 2, 1986, New York) She is an American actress, model, designer, singer, songwriter, and a real heartbreaker. She was shot to the limelight after her performance in the hit films 'The Parent Trap.' She was also in ‘Freaky Friday’, ‘Herbie: Fully Loaded’, ‘Just My Luck’, ‘The Holaday’, etc. Unfortunately, these days, she does not perform in movies as frequently owing to health problems and personal life dramas.

26. Alicia Keys

50 most popular women.

(January 25, 1981, New York) She is a widely known American singer, piano player, and songwriter. Alicia prefers rhythm and blues, neo-soul among other music varieties. She has received 15 Grammy awards so far. Alicia has also appeared on several seasons of “The Voice US” as a judge.

25. Kristen Stewart

50 most popular women.

(April 9, 1990, Los Angeles) She is an American model and actress. Actively performing from early years, Kristen managed to present herself in the world of mass media. However, the roles were minor and did not bring her success. Her career flourished after performing in ‘The Twilight’ trilogy.

24. Mariah Carey

50 most popular women.

(March 27, 1969, or 1970, Huntington) She is a well-known and adored vocalist, actress and songwriter. Her unique voice, beauty, and inborn charisma won the affection of everybody. She worked hard and managed to make a brilliant singing career. Each of Carey's songs was a hit! Each clip of this gorgeous woman is remarkable.

23. Megan Fox

50 most popular women.

(May 16, 1986, Tennessee) She is an America model and actress whose international fame was as a result of involving in such hit projects as ‘The Transformers: ‘Revenge of the Fallen’, ‘Jennifer’s Body’, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows’, and ‘Zeriville’.

22. Avril Lavigne

50 most popular women.

(September 27, 1984, Belleville) She is a widely known Canadian singer-songwriter, actress, and designer. Her debut album, ‘Let Go’, was an unexpected success. Her following works were not worse. Avril Lavigne is one of the best commercial projects in the world. Her music wen platinum overnight. The most frequent tracks are: ‘My Happy Ending’, ‘Girlfriend’, ‘Nobody’s Home’, ‘When You’re Gone’, and many others.

21. Christina Aguilera

50 most popular women.

(December 18, 1980, New York) This woman succeeded in different spheres: cultural and social, but she attained international fame due to her melodic voice. She received 6 ‘Grammy’ awards and 1 ‘Latin Grammy’award. Christina Aguilera has been referred to as one of the most talented singers in the world. As for her social participation she was designated as the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

20. Demi Lovato

50 most popular women.

(August 20, 1992, Dallas) One more gifted personality: actress and sing-songwriter. Her acting career commenced in her early years. Therefore she has got a substantial list of films by now. As for singing, Demi attained success too. There are 6 albums so far!

19. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton.

(February 17, 1981, New York) She is a notorious socialite, heiress of the Hilton dynasty, scandalous actress, and singer. Paris became a celebrity after participation in the reality show ‘The Simple Life’ in the early 2000s. She is one of the most popular socialites in the world.

18. Angelina Jolie

50 most popular women in the world.

(June 4, 1975, Los Angeles) An idol of beauty, gifted actress, philanthropist, mother of many adopted children, and the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. Her occupations are quite diverse. Moreover, Ms Jolie also takes up modelling, directing, and writing film scripts. She received international love and fame after acting as the heroine in Lara Croft.

17. Kim (Kimberly) Kardashian-West

50 most popular women in the world.

(October 21, 1980, Los-Angeles) Widely known as Kim Kardashian, she is one of the most popular women in the world. Kim is a reality star who once took part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing: USA’ (the 7th season) and is now the main cast of the hit reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

16. Miley Cyrus

50 most popular women in the world.

15. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj.

14. Shakira

50 Most popular women in the world.

(February 2, 1977, Barranquilla, Columbia) She is widely known and loved owing to her multiple talents (singer and songwriter, dancer, musical producer, model, and choreographer) and apparent charm. She is often referred to as the most successful Latin American female artist of English and Spanish-speaking musical bandstands. Moreover, in Columbia, she conducts charity work.

13. Katy Perry

Katy Perry.

12. Jennifer Lopez

J Lo.

(July 24, 1969, New York) She managed to make a brilliant career from acting and singing but Jennifer is quite successful in different spheres including dancing, producing, choreographing, and being a businesswoman. Jennifer Lopez actively records tracks, shoots music videos and stars in various shows and programs.

11. Beyoncé

Beyonce.

(September 4, 1981, Houston) She is an American R’n’B singer, dancer, perfumer, and producer. From early childhood, Beyoncé Giselle took part in miscellaneous dance and vocal competitions. In the late 1990’s, Beyoncé was a soloist of Destiny Child, a popular R’n’B band. Though, nowadays she has a brilliant singing career all on her own. The most notable songs of hers are: ‘Crazy in Love’, ‘Baby Boy’, ‘Single Ladies’, ‘Beautiful Liar’, and ‘Irreplaceable’.

In April 2019, her self-directed film, Homecoming premiered. The film featured her performance at Coachella, but the impact she wanted to have is to show coloured women can also achieve high goals in life.

10. Madonna

Madonna.

9. Adele

Adele.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins (May 5, 1988, London) is a British singer, poet, and songwriter. The debut album ‘19’ was very successful. In 2009, Adele received 2 ‘Grammy’ awards in the categories ‘Best New Singer’ and ‘Best Vocal Performance, Female.’

She is one of the most famous musicians in the world considering the fact that her song “Hello” has 2.5 billion views on YouTube.

8. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez.

(July 22, 1992, Texas) She is an American movie and TV show actress, voice actress, composer, designer, model, poetess, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. As a child, she was already popular owing to her lead performance in the Disney TV series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’. For her part in the series, she received the ‘Kids’ Choice Award’. Today Selena has got a career of a vocalist. Her tracks are easy, catchy and rhythmic. It's no wonder so many people are crazy about her.

7. Britney Spears

50 most popular women in the world.

6. Taylor Swift

50 most popular women in the world.

(December 13, 1989, Pennsylvania) She made a successful career as a pop and country music, songwriter, and talented actress. She became famous after her second album release ‘Fearless’. The main singles ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong With Me’ were international hits. This album was awarded 4 ‘Grammies’ and became the best selling in the world.

5. Lady Gaga

50 most popular women in the world.

(March 28, 1986, New York) She is a real star! We know that Lady Gaga is a talented singer and a pretty good actress. Moreover, she worked as a DJ, producer, designer and philanthropist. Her voice is recognizable among the others, and her looks are always unpredictable specific and gaudy. Lady Gaga became famous owing to songs like ‘Just Dance, ‘Telephone’, ‘Paparazzi’, ‘Bad Romance’, etc.

5. Kendall Jenner

50 Most popular women in the world.

(November 3, 1995, California) She is an American model, socialite, and media personality. Kendall Jenner became popular after the launch of the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is among the most followed women on Instagram with 172 million followers as of 2021. The beauty also holds 16th position in top-earning models in Forbes magazine.

4. Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian)

50 most popular women in the world.

(May 10, 1946, California) She is an American pop singer, poetess, actress, movie director, and musical producer. She has a unique personality. She has won ‘Oscar’, ‘Grammy’, ‘Emmy’ and 3 ‘Golden Globes’ awards. Her career began at the age of 17. The first success was the song ‘I Got You Babe’ that was performed in the duet ‘Sonny and Cher’. Consequently, Cher proved herself as a soloist and TV hostess.

3. Rihanna

50 most popular women in the world.

(February 20, 1988, Barbados) She is an American R&B, pop singer, and actress. Her singing career started at age 16 when she moved to the USA. She became famous abruptly after the release of the debut album ‘Music of the Sun’, and the single ‘Pon de Replay’ had been rotated on radio and music channels. The most frequently requested songs are: ‘Don’t Stop the Music’, ‘Rude Boy’, ‘Hard’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘We Found Love.'

Rihanna is acknowledged to be the best selling artist of all time because more than 20 million of album copies and 60 million singles were sold. She received 7 ‘Grammys’, 6 ‘American Music Awards’, 18 ‘Billboard Music Awards’, and a specially made for her ‘Icon Award’. Evidently, she is one of the most popular people in the world. Her business - Fenty Beauty is also successful.

2. Lana Del Ray

50 most popular women in the world.

(June 21, 1985, New York) She is an American singer and songwriter. According to the points of view of critics, her music has got ‘cinematograph’ style, tragic relationship, melancholy preoccupations, and allusions to American pop culture of the 1950s and 1960s.

Her debut single ‘Video Games’ made Lana famous almost immediately. However, in 2012, a new hit conquered everybody. It was a remix ‘Summertime Sadness’ that shocked the world. Nowadays she keeps on working on the 4th album. No doubt, she deserves 2nd place among 50 female celebrities.

The leader of the 50 most popular women is… Oprah!!!

1. Oprah Winfrey

50 most popular women in the world.

(January 29, 1954) She is an American anchorwoman, actress, producer, female public figure, and TV talk-show hostess ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ (1986-2011). According to Forbes magazine, Oprah is the 9th among the most influential women in 2005 and the 1st – in 2007; in 2009 she became the most dominant person in show business.

In 2010- 2013 Oprah was the most ‘powerful’ celebrity in the world. Her fortune is approximately 2.8 billion dollars which is more than any other show-business woman possesses. Oprah Winfrey is also the most successful media magnate: She owns a video production company, the magazine ‘The Oprah Magazine’, commercially profitable resource Oprah.com, a radio network, and the cable television station OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network).

Who are the top 50 most popular women?

Who are other popular women in 2021?

After the list, here are other honourable mentions:

Kylie Jenner — Self-made billionaire thanks to her successful makeup company called Kylie Cosmetics.

Meghan Markle — Right now she goes by the title Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

Serena Williams — Has enjoyed a successful tennis career, and she is on a comeback mission to clinch the top spot after the birth of her daughter — Olympia.

Ellen DeGeneres — One of the most recognizable faces on television. Surely, with over 100 million followers on her social media platforms, she has outgrown her show over the years.

Cardi B — Her real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. She rose to fame after the release of Bodak Yellow.

So, there you have it — the rating of 50 most popular women in the world. We have the most beautiful actresses, the most popular singers, TV hostesses, philanthropists, and activists. They are quite different personalities from diverse backgrounds and origins but one thing that unites them is hard work.

Each female on this list had to go through ups and downs to attain success, recognition, and fortune. Some of them were luckier to be born in wealthy families or to inherit the fortune. Others had to act on their own. Nevertheless, every above-mentioned woman deserves the right to be respected and loved by the audience.

