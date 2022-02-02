Christopher French's biography: who is Ashley Tisdale married to?

Who is Christopher French? He is an American singer, producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist. In addition, he is a lead singer and the founder of a rock band called Annie Automatic. He is married to a famous singer named Ashley Tisdale.

Christopher French and his wife Ashley on their wedding day. Photo: @cmfrench

Source: Instagram

Christopher has been passionate about music from a young age. At 12 years, he could write music and play the guitar excellently. Read more about his relationship, career, and more here.

Profile summary

Full name: Christopher Michael French

Christopher Michael French Nickname: Cm French

Cm French Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23 April 1982

23 April 1982 Age: 40 years old (as of 2022)

40 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Los Gatos, California, U.S.A.

Los Gatos, California, U.S.A. Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'4"

6'4" Height in centimetres: 193

193 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale Children: 1

1 University: Musicians Institute & Berklee College of Music

Musicians Institute & Berklee College of Music Profession: Producer and musician

Producer and musician Instagram: @cmfrench

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Christopher French's biography

Where is Christopher French from? The producer was born in Los Gatos, California, U.S.A. and holds American citizenship. He was raised in San Cruiz in Francisco alongside his half-sister Amber Chamberlain.

Christopher with his wife actress Ashley. Photo: @cmfrench

Source: Instagram

How old is Christopher French?

The singer is 40 years old as of 2022. He was born on 23rd April 1982. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Education

He attended Musicians Institute for a degree in Recording Engineering and Production. Later, French furthered his studies in one of the best music schools in the world called Berklee College of Music and pursued Film Scoring and Orchestra.

What does Christopher French do for a living?

What is Christopher French known for? He is a professional singer, producer, and instrumentalist. Christopher could compose songs and record them using a 4-track tape recorder from a young age. In addition, at 12 years, he could play the guitar.

In the early days of his music career, he used to play the guitar in a local band. Over time, he began appearing in films and TV series such as Young and Hungry. He has also featured in the film Unlovable.

Later, he co-founded an alternative rock band Annie Automatic and released several songs through online platforms like Spotify. He also launched his recording studio called Lady Bug Sound in Los Angeles.

Who is Ashley Tisdale married to?

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French have been married for about eight years now. Recently, the couple welcomed a new member to their family. Ashley gave birth to a child whose name is Jupiter Iris French.

Ashley is a singer and film executive producer. She is famous for featuring in High School Musical as Sharpay Evans. The couple has worked together on cover songs like Still Into You.

How did Ashley Tisdale meet Christopher French?

The couple met through a mutual friend back in 2012 and got engaged after a year of dating. They then secretly wedded in 2014 in Santa Barbara, California.

Christopher French is in a black T. shirt showing off his tattoos. Photo: @cmfrench

Source: Instagram

Height and weight

His height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm). He weighs around 165 pounds (75 kg).

Christopher French has been in the music industry for a considerably long time. He has been married to Ashley Tisdale, singer, and a social media influencer since 2013.

READ ALSO: Fletcher Shears' biography: what is known about the member of The Garden?

Legit. ng has recently shared the biography of Fletcher Shears. He is an American punk singer and a model.

Fletcher Shears is among the fastest-rising punk singers in America. He is the twin brother of Wyatt Shears they come from a musical family. Read more about him here.

Source: Legit.ng