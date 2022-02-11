Amarr M. Wooten’s biography: age, height, movies and tv shows

Amarr M. Wooten is an American-based teen actor who rose to prominence after playing the role of Sheldon in one of the famous Nickelodeon movies, Splitting Adam and Jamal William, in the famous Netflix show Holiday Rush. Additionally, he has landed various commercial advertisements such as Sprite.

The young actor attends the Netflix Limited Series "Colin in Black and White" Premiere at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

What is Amarr's real name? The actor's real name is Amarr Merritt Wooten. He is one actor who has garnered massive fan bases despite his young age. Have a look at his biography and find more information, including details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Amarr Merritt Wooten

Amarr Merritt Wooten Nickname: Marr

Marr Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 February 2001

21 February 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Washington DC, USA

Washington DC, USA Current residence: Washington DC, USA

Washington DC, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Kia

Kia Father: Aboogie

Aboogie Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Single

Single School: John Eaton Elementary and Alice Deal Middle School

John Eaton Elementary and Alice Deal Middle School Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @amarr

Amarr M. Wooten's biography

Where is Amarr M Wooten from? The famous actor was born in Washington DC, the United States of America, to Aboogie and Kia Wooten.

Does Amarr M. Wooten have a sister? Yes, the actor has a sister and two young brothers.

Regarding his educational background, he attended John Eaton Elementary and Alice Deal Middle School before he switched to a home school program.

The American actor arrives for the World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation And Marvel's "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" held in Westwood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

What is Wooten's nationality?

The television personality is an American national with an African-American ethnic background.

How old is Amarr Wooten?

The American actor was born on 21 February 2001. Therefore as of 2022, Amarr M. Wooten's age is 21 years.

What is Amarr Wooten's zodiac? According to astrology, his birth sign is Pisces.

Rise to stardom

Marr debuted in the acting industry at the age of 3 when he made an appearance on the broadcast television network Court TV. Following his commendable skills in the field, he has since landed different commercials for the Nickelodeon channel and PBS kids.

His fame skyrocketed in 2015 following Sheldon's role in Splitting Adam. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he was featured as the lead actor in Knight Squad, where he played the role of Warwick, a member of the Phoenix Squad. He has also since appeared in various other movies and TV shows.

What shows is Amarr M Wooten in?

Here are Amarr M. Wooten's movies and TV shows he has appeared in since his debut in the industry.

The actor participates in a challenge during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Movies

(2021) Just Bake Cookies as Quinton

as Quinton (2019) Holiday Rush as Jamal Williams

as Jamal Williams (2016) LAPD African Cops as Chris

as Chris (2016) Hopefuls (Nickelodeon sitcom pilot) as Miles

as Miles (2015) Fantasy life as Young MC2

as Young MC2 (2008) Step Up 2: The Streets as Charlie

TV shows

(2021/22) 4400 as Hayden Turner

as Hayden Turner (2021) Colin in Black & White as Eddie

as Eddie (2021) The Rookie as D'Andre Salah

as D'Andre Salah (2017/20) American Housewife as Eyo

as Eyo (2020) 9-1-1 as Garrett

as Garrett (2019) Raven's Home as Logan

as Logan (2018/19) Knight Squad as Warwick

as Warwick (2016/17) Liv and Maddie as Finch

as Finch (2016) Uncle Buck as Jason

as Jason (2016) Bunk'd as Marsh

as Marsh (2016) Criminal Minds as Derek Morgan

as Derek Morgan (2016) Life in Pieces as Buddy

as Buddy (2014) Instant Mom as Dean

as Dean (2009) The Battery's Down as self

as self (2009) Sherri as Bo

Amarr M. Wooten's height

The young actor attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

How tall is the American actor? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and his weight is 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. He has dark brown eyes and black hair.

What is Amarr M. Wooten's net worth?

No official sites state the actor's net worth, however, according to Glusea Com, his net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. He primarily earns his income from his acting endeavours.

Amarr M. Wooten is among the fastest rising stars in the entertainment industry. He has managed to find his niche at a young age. Moreover, he is among the most sought-after social media influencers with an impressive following online.

