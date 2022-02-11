Amarr M. Wooten’s biography: age, height, movies and tv shows
Amarr M. Wooten is an American-based teen actor who rose to prominence after playing the role of Sheldon in one of the famous Nickelodeon movies, Splitting Adam and Jamal William, in the famous Netflix show Holiday Rush. Additionally, he has landed various commercial advertisements such as Sprite.
What is Amarr's real name? The actor's real name is Amarr Merritt Wooten. He is one actor who has garnered massive fan bases despite his young age. Have a look at his biography and find more information, including details about his career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Amarr Merritt Wooten
- Nickname: Marr
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 21 February 2001
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Washington DC, USA
- Current residence: Washington DC, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Kia
- Father: Aboogie
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Single
- School: John Eaton Elementary and Alice Deal Middle School
- Profession: Actor
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- Instagram: @amarr
Amarr M. Wooten's biography
Where is Amarr M Wooten from? The famous actor was born in Washington DC, the United States of America, to Aboogie and Kia Wooten.
Does Amarr M. Wooten have a sister? Yes, the actor has a sister and two young brothers.
Regarding his educational background, he attended John Eaton Elementary and Alice Deal Middle School before he switched to a home school program.
What is Wooten's nationality?
The television personality is an American national with an African-American ethnic background.
How old is Amarr Wooten?
The American actor was born on 21 February 2001. Therefore as of 2022, Amarr M. Wooten's age is 21 years.
What is Amarr Wooten's zodiac? According to astrology, his birth sign is Pisces.
Rise to stardom
Marr debuted in the acting industry at the age of 3 when he made an appearance on the broadcast television network Court TV. Following his commendable skills in the field, he has since landed different commercials for the Nickelodeon channel and PBS kids.
His fame skyrocketed in 2015 following Sheldon's role in Splitting Adam. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he was featured as the lead actor in Knight Squad, where he played the role of Warwick, a member of the Phoenix Squad. He has also since appeared in various other movies and TV shows.
What shows is Amarr M Wooten in?
Here are Amarr M. Wooten's movies and TV shows he has appeared in since his debut in the industry.
Movies
- (2021) Just Bake Cookies as Quinton
- (2019) Holiday Rush as Jamal Williams
- (2016) LAPD African Cops as Chris
- (2016) Hopefuls (Nickelodeon sitcom pilot) as Miles
- (2015) Fantasy life as Young MC2
- (2008) Step Up 2: The Streets as Charlie
TV shows
- (2021/22) 4400 as Hayden Turner
- (2021) Colin in Black & White as Eddie
- (2021) The Rookie as D'Andre Salah
- (2017/20) American Housewife as Eyo
- (2020) 9-1-1 as Garrett
- (2019) Raven's Home as Logan
- (2018/19) Knight Squad as Warwick
- (2016/17) Liv and Maddie as Finch
- (2016) Uncle Buck as Jason
- (2016) Bunk'd as Marsh
- (2016) Criminal Minds as Derek Morgan
- (2016) Life in Pieces as Buddy
- (2014) Instant Mom as Dean
- (2009) The Battery's Down as self
- (2009) Sherri as Bo
Amarr M. Wooten's height
How tall is the American actor? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and his weight is 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. He has dark brown eyes and black hair.
What is Amarr M. Wooten's net worth?
No official sites state the actor's net worth, however, according to Glusea Com, his net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. He primarily earns his income from his acting endeavours.
Amarr M. Wooten is among the fastest rising stars in the entertainment industry. He has managed to find his niche at a young age. Moreover, he is among the most sought-after social media influencers with an impressive following online.
