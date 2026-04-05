A Nigerian lady who was debited N48,500 for Grok subscription shared how she got her money refunded in less than 24 hours

She stated that she wanted to do the three-day free trial but forgot to remove money from the Opay account that she used

Her post went viral and people were amazed as she narrated the processes she went through before being able to get a refund

A Nigerian lady, Agwu Precious, shared how she was debited N48,500 for her Grok subscription.

She shared why she was worried about the debit and the process she went through to get her money back.

A lady who was debited N48,500 for Grok subscription gets refund, shares how. Photo: Agwu Precious

Source: Facebook

Lady gets refund for Grok subscription

On her Facebook page, the lady shared that she wanted to do the three-day free trial but forgot to remove money from the Opay account that she used.

She wrote in her Facebook post:

"The Lord is indeed faithful, yesterday I subscribed to Grok hoping to get the 3 days free trial,and I forgot to remove the money in my account. Immediately,I was debited N48,500 for 1 month subscription. At that moment,I was confused. I contacted my mentor,that gave us the update,his number wasn't going,I sent him messages,no response.

"I was depressed, imagine losing such amount in this economy for just one month. I chatted my chatGPT,he asked me to contact my bank,and unfortunately,I paid with my Opay account,the customer care said the risk was too high,they can't do anything about it,I should contact the merchant. I felt more depressed.

"Something came into my mind,I want to Google play store,went to their help center, luckily,I saw something about "refund". I followed the process and requested for a refund. I went back to chatGPT and told him the action I took,he said it was great,and added that I should cancel the subscription immediately and shouldn't use the app to generate anything.

"I obeyed, although ChatGpt told me that my chance of getting my money back is high but not 100% certain. Finally,my mentor replied my message,he asked me to do the exact thing I had done,but he is not sure of it working. I prayed through out the night and this morning,N48,500 is a huge amount of money.

"I got tired of being sad,I decided to leave everything to God. Just as I was cleaning the house,I heard a sound,I checked,my money has been refunded. Oh God,I am so grateful."

See her post below:

Reactions as lady gets Grok subscription refund

Blessing Araoye said:

"Haa! Congratulations oo. That's why I don't even want to subscribe to the 3 days trial sef."

Chetachi Henshaw said:

"Take note, if you are doing a free trial, always input details of card with little or no money in it. That's the main trick."

Zinny Love Nwabuike said:

"Thank God it was reversed.next time becarefull."

A lady who was debited for Grok subscription gets rfund in less tha 24 hours. Photo: Agwu Precious

Source: Facebook

In a related story, a lady shared how she mistakenly sent N100,000 instead of N10,000 to her pastor as tithe.

Lady gets N1m after borrowing N100k from loan app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out for help after receiving N1 million when she intended to borrow N100,000.

She stated the response she got when she tried calling the customer care agents of the loan app to refund.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s predicament, advising her on what to do.

Source: Legit.ng