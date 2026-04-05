A London-based Nigerian man has gone public with an award that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gave to his father in 1999

According to the man, his late father, who passed away at 63, had already worked at CBN for an impressive 20 years as of 1999

Social media users were blown away by the long service award from CBN, with many believing that the young man's family must be well-to-do

A man based in London, known on X as @london_Akan, has displayed the long service award that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gave to his father, Akpan J Otoho, in 1999, in honour of his 20 years of service to the apex bank.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was established by the Central Bank Act of 1958. It was formally established in 1958 and commenced full operations on July 1, 1959.

A man shows the public the award that the CBN gave to his father in 1999. Photo Credit: Olymipa De Maismont, X/@london_Akan

Source: Getty Images

Details on award CBN gave man's dad

Details on the award plaque @london_Akan shared on X showed that it was given to his father on July 16, 1999 and was signed by the then Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from May 1999 to May 2004, Chief (Dr) Joseph Oladele Sanusi, CON.

The award confirmed that the man's father served the bank for 20 years. According to @london_Akan, his dad passed away at 63.

"As at 1999, my father had already worked for 20 years with central bank…My father died at the age of 63," he wrote while displaying the award.

Internet users were impressed by the award, with some arguing that the man must be from a rich family.

A man shows the long service award that CBN gave to his father after he worked for 20 years. Photo Credit: @london_Akan

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail CBN award to man's dad

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the CBN award given to the man's father below:

@IyowocheOgwuche said:

"Omo London na nepo baby oo."

@joseemmanuel968 said:

"You don finally tell us the code bro."

@UkponoMark said:

"Na rich kid you be ooooo."

@delagosrealtor said:

"Your connections go long o."

@EdiksJohn said:

"The riches didn't just start today.

"See where the riches came from."

@IsmailTolase said:

"That’s great, man."

@mayorfameux said:

"No offense. Imagine your papa still dey alive. Omo you for follow dey pack APC money now."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on the history of the Nigerian currency and the birth of the naira.

CBN governors from independence to date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on CBN governors from independence to date in Nigeria.

The main job of the CBN is mostly regulation of the financial services sector in Nigeria, maintenance of the nation's external reserves, promoting monetary stability and a sound financial environment and acting as a banker of the last resort and financial adviser to the Nigerian government.

After colonial rule in Nigeria ended, the country desired to be proactive in developing the economy, especially after the civil war. The CBN became involved in lending directly to consumers and contravened its original purpose of working through commercial banks in activities which involved consumer lending. The early functions of the CBN were mainly to act as the government's agency for the control and supervision of the banking sector.

Source: Legit.ng