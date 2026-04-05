General OO Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff, has extended warm Easter greetings to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and Christian faithful across the nation

His goodwill message emphasises sacrifice, courage, unity, and vigilance as guiding values for both Easter and military service

Paying tribute to fallen heroes and honouring serving personnel, he calls on Nigerians to embrace collective responsibility in the fight against terrorism

On April 5, 2026, the Chief of Defence Staff, General OO Oluyede, extended heartfelt Easter greetings to Christian faithful and all members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, he emphasised the sacred meaning of Easter as a season of sacrifice, courage, hope, and the triumph of good over evil.

Chief of Defence Staff delivers Easter 2026 message highlighting sacrifice, courage, and unity. Photo credit: DHQ Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

He noted:

“Easter is a sacred season that symbolizes sacrifice, courage, hope and the triumph of good over evil. Values that resonate deeply with the calling and responsibilities of the military profession.”

Tribute to fallen heroes and wounded warriors

General Oluyede paid tribute to fallen heroes who gave their lives in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty. He assured that their bravery and patriotism remain etched in the nation’s history. He also honoured wounded warriors and personnel currently deployed across different theatres of operation, praising their resilience and dedication.

Call for unity and vigilance in the Armed Forces

The Chief of Defence Staff urged all personnel to remain united, vigilant, and steadfast in their constitutional duties. He highlighted the importance of cooperation with other security agencies and communities in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

Appreciation for families of personnel

General Oluyede expressed gratitude to the families of military personnel, especially those whose loved ones are deployed during the festive period. He acknowledged their patience, sacrifice, and unwavering support, noting that their encouragement strengthens troop morale and contributes to operational success.

General OO Oluyede calls for vigilance, discipline, and cooperation in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges. Photo credit: Tatiana Sviridova/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Renewed commitment to service and discipline

In his closing remarks, General Oluyede called on Nigerians to embrace the fight against terrorism through a whole‑of‑society approach. He stressed that courage, faith, and unity are essential to defending the nation and upholding peace, security, and stability.

He concluded with a blessing:

“May the divine grace of our Lord Jesus and the sweet fellowship of the holy spirit be with all of us now and always. I wish all personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, their families and indeed all Nigerians a peaceful and blessed Easter celebration. Happy Easter and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!”

See the X post below:

Countries that do not observe Easter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Christians, like followers of other faiths, have special days marked in their calendars each year. Easter is one of the most important holidays in the Gregorian calendar, celebrated with prayers, church services, and family gatherings.

It begins on Palm Sunday, marking Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, and continues through Holy Week, ending with the commemoration of his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Yet, not all countries recognise Easter. In 2026, several nations will not observe the holiday, mainly due to religious and constitutional reasons.

Source: Legit.ng