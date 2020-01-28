EJ Johnson's bio: age, height, net worth, and weight loss

EJ Johnson is a famous American television personality, socialite, and fashion enthusiast. He grew up in the limelight because of his famous father. He is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and is respected as one of its biggest champions.

The television personality attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple's "They Call Me Magic" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

EJ Johnson is a public figure who has experienced the double-edged sword of fame. He has received love and hate in almost equal measure. He has a supportive family that has supported him through his lows and highs.

Profile summary

Full name Earvin Johnson III Nickname EJ Johnson Gender Male Date of birth 4th June 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, United States of America Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Gemini Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6’ 2” Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Father Magic Johnson Mother Earlitha Kelly Siblings 2 Alma mater New York University Profession Television personality, socialite, fashion commentator, and entrepreneur EJ Johnson's Instagram @ejjohnson_

Who is EJ Johnson?

Earvin Johnson III, alias EJ Johnson, is a television personality, socialite, fashion enthusiast, and LGBTQ+ community champion. He is an openly gay man who documented his struggle coming out and now helps other people to come out.

How old is EJ Johnson?

The television personality is 30 years old as of 2022. He was born on 4th June 1992, and his Zodiac sign is Gemini.

The television personality attends Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Nationality and ethnicity

The television personality's nationality is American. He was born in Beverly Hills, California, United States of America, and is based in the same area to date. His ethnicity is African-American.

Who is EJ Johnson's biological mother?

The television personality's mother is Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson (née Kelly). Cookie married his famous father, Magic Johnson, in 1991 in Lansing, United States of America.

EJ Johnson is Cookie's only biological child. However, he has an adopted sister, Elisa. His parents adopted her in 1995. The two were raised in the Pentecostal Christian faith.

Elisa Johnson is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology. Elisa Johnson's fashion line was launched recently. Her first release was a collection of sunglasses.

He also has an older step-brother called Andre Johnson. Andre was born from his father's past relationship with Melissa Mitchell.

Educational background

The television personality attended elite schools in Beverly Hills, California, United States of America. After graduating from high school, he joined New York University. He studied hospitality with a focus on event planning and design.

Career

EJ started his career in 2014 when he joined the cast of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. He started as a recurring character and eventually became a main cast member.

He also starred in its spin-off, EJNYC. Around the same time, he became a news personality and commentator on E! News. He covered shows for New York Fashion Week. He was also a fashion commentator on Fashion Police and a guest commentator on Hello Ross.

He appeared as a guest in the fourth season of the Real Husbands of Hollywood. In 2016, he was featured in a short documentary called It Got Better. The following year, he moderated a panel at BeautyCon and was a guest host on The Real. He is known for wearing high-end fashion pieces.

Who does EJ Johnson play in Proud Family? In 2021, it was announced he would voice Michael Collins in the reboot of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Phil LaMarr voiced the character in the original series. His credits are listed below.

Title Year Role E! News 2014 Self - Correspondent Hello Ross! 2014 Self - Correspondent Worst Thing I Ever Posted 2014 Self Worst Thing I Ever Bought 2014 Self Worst Thing I Ever Wore 2014 Self Bethenny 2014 Self Young Hollywood 2014 Self The Wendy Williams Show 2014 -2015 Self Real Husbands of Hollywood 2016 Self It Got Better 2016 Self Style Code Live 2016 Self EJNYC 2016 Self Access Daily 2016 Self The Insider 2016 Self Chelsea 2016 Self Rich Kids of Beverly Hills 2014 - 2016 Self The Real 2017 Self - guest co-host Steve Harvey 2016-2017 Self Red Table Talk 2018 Self Celebrity Page 2019 Self With Love 2021 Melo The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder 2022 Michael Collins

What is EJ Johnson's net worth?

The television personality has a net worth of $5 million. He has made this amount from his fashion commentating gigs, appearing on television shows and being a socialite.

The television personality attends the "Mathis Family Matters" Screening at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Is EJ Johnson gay?

EJ Johnson is openly gay. He spent most of his childhood years conflicted about his sexuality. At the time, he struggled with his sexuality and was afraid of talking to anyone about it.

At 17, he came out as gay to his family. He came out to the world in 2013. This was after pictures of him holding hands with a male friend were published online.

His family has always supported him. After coming out, the television personality left the West Angeles Church of God in Christ. This was the church he grew up in, but its views on homosexuality made him leave.

Who is EJ Johnson dating?

Although the socialite has been in the limelight for years, not much about his dating life is known. He appears to be single at the moment.

What rapper is EJ Johnson dating? In 2017, the socialite was rumoured to be dating Milan Christopher, a Love & Hip Hop star.

The rumours circulated online after EJ Johnson and Christopher Milan were spotted together on a lunch date in Hollywood. Neither of the two addressed the rumours.

Weight loss

During the first and second seasons of The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, EJ often talked about his weight. During the finale of the second season of the show, he revealed he would be undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

He underwent surgery in August 2014. In this procedure, doctors remove a substantial part of the stomach. A smaller stomach helps one reduce the amount of food they eat and keeps them from gaining weight.

After the procedure, the television personality lost about half of his initial body weight, from 163 kilograms to about 82 kilograms.

He revealed that he maintained his slim appearance by nibbling on healthy foods throughout the day instead of having three large meals. He also works out regularly. He has a trainer, and he enjoys Pilates.

How tall is Magic Johnson's son

The television personality is 6’ 2” or 188 centimetres tall. His weight is about 170 pounds or 77 kilogrammes, and he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Quick facts about EJ Johnson

He discovered his father was HIV+ after reading about it in a book.

His best friend, Lyric McHenry, passed away in August 2018 due to drug ov*rdose.

He considered transitioning into a woman after Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

EJ Johnson is a media personality and socialite best known as Magic Johnson's son. He is an openly gay man who champions the rights and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community.

